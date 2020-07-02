McDonald County High School senior Emily Thornton of Noel recently received an honor she never expected to get. She was named to the Joplin Globe All-Area Academic Excellence Team.

She said she was one of three students from her high school chosen, based on her grade point average (4.0) and ACT score (28) to write an essay competing for the honor.

"I've never been that good of a writer, so I didn't expect to get anything," she said. "My counselor told me to do it even if I didn't want to, for him."

She was asked to write about her most influential teacher. She wrote about Mark Elliott, who was her teacher and coach for two years. He was her teacher in third grade and her homeroom and social studies teacher in sixth grade, and he coached her in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball.

"My third-grade year I was very nervous because he was my first male teacher, but we got really close, and he saw a lot of potential in me, so he made me work really hard. He also made me work a lot harder in basketball. Even though he doesn't come to our school anymore, he comes to my powerlifting meets. He came to my eighth-grade graduation. I'm hoping I might see him at graduation."

She added, "He's kind of quiet like I am, and he's very serious. I don't know if that's how we bonded. He kind of broke me out of that comfort zone."

She said she remembers him telling her she got a perfect score on the math section of a standardized test when she was in the third grade.

Twenty-four students are selected for the honor each year, and typically a banquet is held. however, this year the event had to be canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Thornton said she found out she was chosen the same day she learned she had won a scholarship from a local company.

"I definitely did not expect it, so I'm honored to receive it," she said. "I think of the three from our school; I'm shocked that I'm the one who received the award."

Thornton's activities in high school included playing basketball her freshman year and powerlifting the other three years. She was a state champion in powerlifting all three years, she said. She was also in the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. She is an active part of her youth group at Noel United Methodist Church, where she does a lot of volunteer work and goes on mission trips, she said.

In the fall, she plans to move to Springfield and attend Missouri State University where she will enroll in an accelerated master's course and earn a master's degree in accounting in less than five years, she said. She is the daughter of Mike and Angie Thornton.