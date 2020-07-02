At a meeting of Southwest City's board of alderman, members voted to grant Aaron Wolff a variance and a building permit for new construction of an apartment complex in town.

The complex will feature six units, located at 101 South Street. Alderman Amber Killion noted that there is a minimum square foot requirement of 1,100 feet for new construction and blueprints show that the proposed residences measure 930 square feet.

Wolff noted that other apartments, including the Housing Authority, do not meet the 1,100 square foot guideline.

Alderman Shain Scott inquired about fire safety within the new construction. Wolff said he would adhere to Missouri Building Code as required.

"We've got to think about what kind of city we want moving forward," Scott said.

Alderman Joe Carpenter suggested having the blueprints reviewed by the city building inspector to ensure all building codes and fire codes are in compliance.

"It'd save a lot of headaches," he said.

After 40 minutes of discussion, the council voted to grant Wolff a variance from the city's minimum square foot requirement and a building permit, contingent on the building inspector's approval.

Unfinished Business

Jon Cummings with KPM Auditors presented council members with the city's 2019 audit report. He said it was an "unmodified report," which is the best result possible. Cummings again recommended further segregation of duties and increased cybersecurity.

Mayor Blake reported that the dam repair is pending due to gravel that still needs to be removed and subsequent cleanup. Alderman Carpenter said he spoke with Mark Bartley, with the Army Corps of Engineers, about recommendations for funding assistance. Bartley also recommended the city utilize compaction and a rip rap approach with large limestone rocks.

Blake also noted that the originally accepted bid is no longer valid. The contractor said the damage is now four times what it was. The council agreed to solicit bids with a standardized bid sheet. The council also asked Clerk Austen to reach out to Anderson Engineering for additional input on the project.

Departmental Reports

On behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark, Clerk Austen reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to five medical calls and three motor vehicle accidents, extinguished one structure fire and one vehicle fire and utilized the helicopter landing zone once.

Alderman Carpenter said he spoke with Pineville Fire Chief Gregg Sweeten about a company that collects outstanding debts related to fires that are extinguished outside of city limits. The council agreed to allow Carpenter to request a company representative at the next council meeting.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two accidents, taken one report, assisted with two lock-outs, provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice and answered 46 calls for service.

Alderman Carpenter asked Gow how law enforcement officers are being notified of positive covid-19 cases when responding to calls at residences. Gow explained the information is being relayed through 911 dispatchers who state that personal protective equipment is required at an address.

On behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark, Clerk Austen reported that the street department has patched Bluebird Lane and erected "Children At Play" and "10 MPH Speed Limit" signs on Crescent Drive and Oglesby Street. The water department received the annual water quality report with no issues.

The council discussed when and how a water rate increase would be implemented to fund the upcoming water system improvements. Council members agreed to enact a three-installment stair-step approach to the rate increase over the course of construction.

Clerk Austen reported that she is assisting Public Works Director Clark with the wastewater treatment plant's DNR Certification Renewal and Chief Gow with the police department's newly-approved vehicle purchase.

Clerk Austen and Chief Gow informed the council that a public hearing is required to move forward with securing USDA funding to assist with the new patrol vehicle purchase. The council voted to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, as a part of the regularly scheduled council meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Instated Ordinance No. 620, effectively increasing the wages for the mayor to $125 per meeting; the mayor pro-tem to $100 per meeting; and aldermen to $80 per meeting;

• Agreed to provide lighting at the ball fields in Blankenship Park from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday and Thursday nights until Daylight Saving Time ends, per Mayor Blake's discussion and agreement with local youth;

• Submitted a request for reimbursement of covid-19 related expenses in the amount of $4,872.82;

• Voted to purchase Thoroughbred Tax Management Software for real estate and property taxes at a cost of $400 for five years of service and a one-time training fee of $60;

• Approved Joe Serda's request to host the Word of God Bible Ministries' annual revival the week after the Fourth of July at the congregators' own risk and with proper social distancing in place;

• Granted Stephen Holly a building permit to construct a 17x17-foot addition to his residence at 310 Academy Street;

• Decided to move forward with observing the Fourth of July holiday on Monday, July 6, as previously approved. City Hall will remain open on Friday, July 3;

• Approved amendments to this year's Street, Water, Sewer and General Fund budgets to reflect actual figures;

• Voted to sell the police department's Dodge patrol vehicle by way of sealed bids;

• Paid bills in the amount of $11,407.76.