Service began a little differently on Sunday morning. Remember when you liked something and called it "cool"? It was cool to have certain hairstyles or clothes that were in style. That was our interpretation of cool. Brother Del presented a song this morning that told us that, what's cool today may be hot tomorrow. This is quite a statement, hope you have figured out how something considered cool can end up in a heap of hot.

That being said, just know that we all have at sometime spoke words that we wish we could take back. Words that make you feel like you are one of the in-crowd. Then, when you think about it, you would give anything if you could call back the statement made.

Luke 22:31-34 says, "The Lord said Simon, Peter, behold Satan hath desired to have thee, that he may sift you as wheat. But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not; and when thou art converted you are to strengthen thy brethren." To this, Peter replied, "Lord I am ready to go with thee, both to prison and to death." Jesus then said, "I tell thee, Peter, that the cock shall not crow before you have denied thrice that you even know me."

How strong are we? Can we stand in the face of the adversary and say, "I stand with and for God my Father and Him only will I serve." Are we like Peter when faced with questions about our dedication to God? Will we stand and quote the word against the one who desires to destroy us? This is what God wants from his children.

Acts 3 is another time when Peter had to step up and show what God intended for him to do. He and John came upon a man who was lame and laid at the gate beautiful. One would have thought that these two men would have money to give to the poor, however, this was not the case. Instead, Peter said to the man, "In the name of Jesus Christ, stand up and walk." The gift he offered was far greater than money, silver or gold. Peter took his hand and he was healed. There is such power in the name of Jesus.

Have you ever been in a problem and begun to speak the name of Jesus? Try it you will find many answers when you do this. Do you know the story of the woman at the well? She came to draw water from Jacob's well and there she met the master who told of her great sin. She was astonished that he spoke as though he knew all about her. Jesus forgave her sins and I'm sure she went away rejoicing.

When the rulers saw the healing and acts of the powerful way Peter and John took authority, they became afraid and sought to lay hands on them and stop their actions. They asked the disciples to not speak of the miracles they had performed in the name of Jesus. Peter and John replied and said whether it seems right to you or not, we will do the will of the Father and will report this to all men. So, for a time, the rulers had no case against them and let them go.

In 2 Peter 1:14, Peter was speaking to the crowd and said, "I know that I am going to soon die but I have come to tell you that we have been eyewitnesses of the power and glory of God and his majesty. So I will pray that you will keep in your mind the things which I have taught you. You will always have victory when following the instruction of the Lord."

Pastor told us to lay hold on the things of God and we will never have to be alone or afraid. He gives joy and peace where we have need of it.

Come and worship with us. You are always welcome at the Cove. I always describe our little church as the one on top of the hill with the steeple pointing souls to the Lord. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, we assemble for service, then again at 6 p.m. in the evening. On Wednesday evening, we come together for Bible study. If you feel the need to hear the spoken word of our Savior, come and join us.

