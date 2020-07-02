"And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord who has enabled me, because He counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry, although I was formerly a blasphemer, a persecutor, and an insolent man; but I obtained mercy because I did it ignorantly in unbelief. And the grace of our Lord was exceedingly abundant, with faith and love which are in Christ Jesus. This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief. However, for this reason I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show all longsuffering, as a pattern to those who are going to believe on Him for everlasting life. Now to the King eternal, immortal, invisible, to God who alone is wise, be honor and glory forever and ever. Amen." 1 Timothy 1:12-17

God was indeed merciful to Saul of Tarsus -- we know him as the Apostle Paul -- for he was a persecutor of the Church of Jesus Christ!

Being zealous for the Jewish Faith but misguided, Saul spoke against the Lord Jesus Christ and arrested, imprisoned and even put to death followers of Jesus (Acts 7:58; 8:1-3; 9:1-2). But the Lord Jesus showed mercy to Saul when He met him on the road to Damascus and then washed away his sins in Holy Baptism (Acts 9:3ff.; 22:16).

When the risen and ascended Christ converted Saul and made him Paul, a preacher of the Gospel, he could testify: "This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief. However, for this reason I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show all longsuffering, as a pattern to those who are going to believe on Him for everlasting life."

Paul testified to the truth that Jesus Christ came into the world to save sinners; and Paul could also say, "If Jesus could be merciful to me and save me, He can also show mercy to you and grant to you salvation."

What a comfort this truth is to us and all people! "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners." As sinners, we qualify! Since we too are sinners, we know that Christ Jesus came into the world to save us!

By His holy life and innocent sufferings and death upon the cross, Jesus has redeemed you and me. He paid in full the punishment for our sins and the sins of the whole world that God might be merciful unto us and grant to us eternal salvation through faith in His Son (John 3:16; Col. 1:19-23; 2:11-14; Tit. 3:3-7).

And do you know what? With Paul, we can also say, "If Jesus can save me, a sinner, He can save you as well." Why? "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners."

The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ is indeed "exceedingly abundant"!

Because of Christ Jesus and His innocent sufferings and death in our stead, we can pray with David (Psalm 86:3-5): "Be merciful to me, O Lord, for I cry to You all day long. Rejoice the soul of Your servant, for to You, O Lord, I lift up my soul. For You, Lord, are good, and ready to forgive, and abundant in mercy to all those who call upon You."

Dear Lord Jesus Christ, we thank You for coming into the world to redeem us -- for paying the just penalty for our sins -- and we thank You for showing mercy to us and bringing us to trust in You. Graciously keep us in Your mercy throughout our earthly lives that we may receive the eternal joys which You purchased for us when You shed Your holy and precious blood on Calvary. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture taken from the New King James Version®. Copyright © 1982 by Thomas Nelson. Used by permission. All rights reserved.]