It was a beautiful Sunday morning to gather in God's house and worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation, welcomed visitors and opened with prayer. Special prayers were requested for Mildred Easter, the Harmon Landon family, Melvin Dockins, Raye Deen Boyle, Ronnie, Skip, Gene and the Lewis' grandson. The business meeting will be held at 6 p.m.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson about Solomon trying to convince his son the value of wisdom and following God's instruction the same as we should do. Not following God's instruction leads to evil and wickedness. Scripture can be found in Proverbs and 1 Kings. Linda Abercrombie gave the devotional, "God is Still on His Throne," and read Psalm 11:3-4. God is not threatened or frightened by our problems. He does not crumble under destruction; instead, He turns tragedy into triumph. God is still in control.

The congregation joined voices in singing hymns of praise led by Karen Gardner, with Susan Cory at the piano. We were blessed with special music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Unspoken Request."

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message in part three of "What Love Is" with scripture from 1 Corinthians 13. Brother Mark told us that when we read our Bible, "Sometimes we get it and sometimes we don't. Sometimes we try to make it say what we want it to say to fit our lives." He referred to verse 11, "When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things." Brother Mark said, "That verse tells us to grow up and quit acting like a kid. Verse 13 tells us how to show our love to others and how to make it easier for others to love us."

Brother Mark told us that being rude, short-tempered and keeping a "wronged list" makes it hard for others to love us, and we sometimes use those things as a reason to not love others as well. Brother Mark said, "It is hard to see those things in ourselves but, come judgment day, Jesus will remember those little snarky things we did. We also need to listen to and consider other's ideas. We can be rude without realizing it. We tend to be easy on ourselves when it comes to character but not to others. We think we have good reason for our own behavior and reaction, but that is when we have a poor reflection of ourselves. No one knows us like God knows us." Brother Mark referred to 1 Corinthians 13:12, "For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known."

Brother Mark told us that we think we may mess up our eternal life, but verse 13 tells us about Biblical love and loving one another. "We don't have to like, do, act, talk or live like others, but we are to love them anyway. Love and respect are gifts. It is not earned. When you give love to someone, it won't be long before they want that love from you. God gives grace and mercy freely. The best way to show your love to God is to show it to others. It is our way into heaven."

Brother Mark referred to 1 John 4:16-21 and said, "We don't measure up to God's love, but we rely on God's love. He is love. We have confidence because God loves us. On judgment day, we should have no fear, for love drives out fear. Fear is punishment." 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 says, "Love suffers long and is kind, love does not envy; love does not parade itself, it is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, it does not provoke, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things and endures all things. Love never fails."

In closing, Brother Mark said, "One way for us to show our love to God is through our love for one another. That's how we know we are real. Jesus gave us a list of things to do before He comes back and we need to be gettin' on them."

Our hymn of invitation was "Lord, I'm Coming Home," and Jerry gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Worship service begins at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. We are located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.