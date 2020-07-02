Marjorie Joyce Ford

Nov. 13, 1921

June 28, 2020

Marjorie Joyce Ford, 98, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Southwest City, Mo., died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.

She was born Nov. 13, 1921, in Smithville, Mo., to the late Willard Calvin and Beulah Beatrice (Linville) Maxey. On Oct. 9, 1945, she married Kenneth L. Ford. They resided in St. Joseph until retiring to Southwest City in October of 1985. She was a homemaker throughout her life and she enjoyed hummingbirds, Christian poetry, and attending church. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Southwest City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Ford, on Oct. 5, 2012; her son, Ben Ford; and a sister, Mary Colburn.

Survivors are two granddaughters, Cinda Siwach of Nixa, Mo., and Elain Chambers of San Diego, Calif.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo., with Brother Richard Hart officiating.

Online condolences: website www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Joan Nunley

Feb. 9, 1933

June 27, 2020

Joan Nunley, 87, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at McDonald County Living Center after a recent battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Anderson, Mo., to Chester and Georgia (Mottin) Croddy. She was a lifelong resident of Anderson and a 1951 graduate of Anderson High School. On Nov. 10, 1950, she married Bobby Gene Nunley. For over 30 years she was employed by the McDonald County School District in the foodservice division. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, sewing, gardening and playing the piano. She was a member of New Bethel Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Bobby Gene Nunley; a daughter, Sandra Hobbs; two grandchildren, Robert Nunley Jr. and Brandon Hobbs; and a brother, Gene Croddy.

Surviving are two children, Sharron Arntfield of Goodman, Robert Nunley of Seneca; 12 grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Schaefer of Jenks, Okla.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Bro. Buddy Pease officiating. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.