July 2020 McDonald County OATS Transit Schedule

Transit schedule update for your community:

OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, but with restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. There is limited seating on each bus to facilitate social distancing measures, and riders are encouraged to wear face mask/coverings. Drivers are sanitizing the buses on a routine basis.

Individuals can call the OATS Transit office at 417-887-9272 or 800-770-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in your area. Visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab to see the full schedule.

Note: OATS offices will be closed and most regular routes not running for Independence Day Friday, July 3.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.