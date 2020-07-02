Adam Miller officially started his new role as Police Chief of Goodman on June 24. Though this role may be new for him, serving in Goodman is not.

His career in law enforcement began in Goodman in 2015, when he served at the police department for a year. He then continued his career in Anderson, where he served for five years. He was then sworn in as Police Chief of Goodman on May 30, 2020.

His work at Anderson has greatly impacted him as he plans to adopt its policies and regulations for Goodman's police department.

"It is very important to me that we have a professional police department that stays up to date and current with all policies and regulations," Miller said.

According to Mayor J.R. Fisher, maintaining a professional police department is going to be the standard moving forward. Currently, the police department has two full-time and five part-time officers.

"I'm excited about having quality full-time officers and for the manpower our extra officers will bring," Mayor Fisher said.

The new Police Chief comes to this role not only with a skill set to protect Goodman but also with hopes to cultivate the department's relationship with the community.

"I am a very family-oriented person and this community is my extended family," Miller said. "I want them to have faith in me."

He plans to host monthly meetings at the new Community Building for residents to come and get to know the police department, but his door is always open.

"We're here to protect them, but we have hard days, too," Miller said. "So we would love to have the community come by, pray for us and just be there for us."