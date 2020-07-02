RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Number one at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin requires a drive placed between the trees on the left and water on the right.

This week's golf tour visits one of the oldest courses in the four-state area -- Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Mo.

Opened in 1922, the city-owned course is a favorite of many local players. Reasons include reasonable rates, a fairly open course that doesn't drastically penalize wayward shots unless you go right on the par 5 Number 3 -- and then you will find more history; your ball will take a trip down historic Route 66 if it doesn't hit a car.

One of the amazing things to me about the course is the greens. They are always in magnificent shape -- better than at most high-priced country clubs in the area. The greens are always pretty quick and, when we checked in and the pro said they had just mowed the greens so they would be fast, I knew then they were going to be really fast.

I like fast greens and I wasn't disappointed. The one thing I don't like about the greens at Schifferdecker is that several are elevated, making approach shots and chips tough, especially with all the roll you get because the greens are so fast.

On two holes, 9 and 18, don't be above the hole. Both greens slope severely from back to front and there is no way to stop a ball from above the hole.

This week I had a new swing tip to try out. It was one I had heard of before but really never tried it.

It was to take some loose clothing from your shirt and tuck it under your left arm and keep it there during your swing -- finally, a tip that seemed to help.

It was a good day on the course for me and my playing partner. We both played fairly well. We never had to wait on anyone in front of us and, since we didn't have to spend time looking for balls, we played 18 holes in under two and a half hours even with both of us hitting a "mulligan" off of number one.

It never took long to pick up my second ball since it went into the water. Number One is a dogleg left par 5 with trees down the left and water on the right. It is one of the toughest driving holes on the course.

I did take a look to find my ball just in case I could see it. Heck, you might even find an extra or two.

Years ago several of my friends and I made a late-night trip to one of the ponds guarding a hole at the Bella Vista Country Club to gather balls. You weren't supposed to do that, but back then you could park along Highway 71 and walk to the pond in just a few minutes. In those days, there wasn't near the traffic on Highway 71 and times were different regarding teenage mischief.

Anyway, we were at a couple of different spots on the pond when we saw someone coming.

All of us saw him except for one of us. The guard was able to come upon him while he was in the water collecting golf balls.

The guard asked him what he was doing. My startled friend looked at the guard, and said, "Shhh, you'll scare the frogs." That was the last time we ever went golf ball hunting -- or frog catching -- at Bella Vista.

After my mulligan into the water, I proceeded to hit the ball well the rest of the day with my new swing tip. I even managed to avoid Route 66 on the way to a routine par on the hole.

I finished the front with a 39, my first nine holes below 40 in a while.

I never played quite as well on the back, but after making two pars and a birdie on holes 15, 16 and 17, I was in good shape to break 80.

After a so-so drive on the par 5 18th, I hit a layup to 85 yards, the perfect distance for my sand wedge.

But somewhere in the middle of my swing, I heard a voice telling me not to go long because of the sloping green, so I chunked it about halfway to the hole. My second wedge was also short, coming to a rest on the upslope of the hill guarding the green. My pitch to the green left me a four-footer for a bogey, but I missed that for a double-bogey 7 and a 41 for the back and an 80 for the round.

Golf is like that. It seems, just when you think you are doing good, it reaches out and slaps you in the face.