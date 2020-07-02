Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Joseph A. Blevins. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Gregory Scott Nelson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and sell/purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in this state without transferring certificate of ownership.

Blanca Rosiles. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gabriel J. Walker. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Derak Avery Sharp. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Clara Jackson vs. Michael A. Jackson et al. Rent and possession.

Lyndsey T. Benninger vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Justin Serna. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Thomas Albert Huckeba. DWI -- alcohol.

James Marshall Martin. Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon.

Laney M. Russell. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Gregory Scott Nelson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Laurianne L. Demers. Willfully resists or opposes a member of the patrol in the proper discharge of their duties, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light and cut in on overtaken vehicle.

Eric Charles Hudson. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Shelby L. Furr. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Charles Howard Hupp. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Cory W. Duncan. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Preston James Paxman. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Joseph A. Blevins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Logan A. Douglas. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Kari J. Douglas. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Justin Graue. Fish without permit.

Mason W. Hughes. Fish without permit.

Shaun Archangel. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Johnny Allen Phipps. Fish without permit.

Neil O. Polack. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Billimon Tibon. Fish without permit.

John H. Beck. Fish without permit.

Jose R. Vasquez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Joseph P. Poindexter. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Dru Rylee Finley. Fish without permit.

Mason Quillen-Johnson. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jaime J. Gonzalez Lemus. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Tanner L. Wingett. Fish without permit for non-resident.

David L. Harvey. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Boby D. Benge. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Trisha L. Ray. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Ricko K. Atin. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Isaac J. Hopson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Caleb J. Gardner. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Leif C. Garrett. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Brittany L. Hawkins. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Gabriel J. Walker. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Jose Resendez Castaneda. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Blanca Rosiles. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Derak Avery Sharp. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Trisha L. Ray. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Valentin de Jesus Ruiz Lagunas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ricko K. Atin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Felonies:

James M. Martin. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Timothy L. Robbins. Burglary and theft/stealing.

Amanda Dowell. Burglary and theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. James D. McCool et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Harold Farris. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Juana Frias. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Nenette Frische. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Krista Gallahue. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round, LLC vs. Jocelyn C. Gariola. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Bennie M. Green. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Russell van Elk vs. Daniel Griffis et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

MM Finance, LLC vs. Kevin Hickman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Dickie Hittson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Angela Holland. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Eric Igisomar et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

HS Financial Group, LLC vs. Johnny Johnston. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Melisa Kinney. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Joseph Laxton. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Linetta Lefon. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round, LLC vs. Sarah Link. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Owen Gibson vs. Maxwell Mace. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Richard W. Martin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

First National Bank vs. Wesley D. McDaniel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Diana L. McMahan. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Gabriel P. Miner et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Michelle Moore. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

MM Finance, LLC vs. Austin D. Outt. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Charlette Price. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Eliberto Ramirez. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sandy Richardson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Westlake Services, LLC vs. Suzette Sohswel et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Nicole Sarratt. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Hope Sims. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jody Francisco. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Crystal D. Ellis. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Joel Gaona Soto. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Angel A. Gaxiola-Beteta. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Amadiyah Malynn Hames. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Tonya Gail Viveros. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Guilty plea. Fine of $29.50.

J-Joe Joeseph Immy. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Katheryn Iraheta. Take and/or possess over limit of rock and/or warmouth bass. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.50.

Pamela Kabua. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Devenson Kauwe. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $100. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kelly M. King. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kelly K. Lovatt. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dillan Micheal Martin. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Karen Lynn Miller. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kenty Orando. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Daniel O. O'Rellana. Take and/or possess over limit of rock bass and/or warmouth bass. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.50.

Tyler Rentler. Pursuing/taking/killed/possessed or disposed of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $14.50.

Kevin L. Schoof. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Ronald Benton Seguar Sr. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Floyd W. Smith. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tyler C. Steele. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $188.

Melinda S. Webb. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Russell Brian Whittle. Weight on tandem axle exceeded 36,000 pounds. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Wesley Keith Wilburn. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $29.50.

Felonies:

Christopher C. Lasley. Domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Floyd E. Martin. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and assault. Guilty plea. Six years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Two years long term treatment, report ordered.