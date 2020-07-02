McDonald County has had its first covid-19 related death.

The McDonald County Health Department reported after press time on June 24 that a resident had died from the illness.

The online announcement read, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that one of McDonald County's citizens has passed away from covid-19. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. This individual was 51 years of age and had no known underlying health issues. We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone to maintain physical distancing and wear face masks in public spaces. COVID 19 is in our communities and being spread by individuals who don't even know they have it. At this time, we are discouraging any social gatherings."

As of Wednesday morning, the numbers were: Total infections, 712; total released from isolation, 446; hospitalizations, 11; death, 1.

Testing is available at Ozark Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment