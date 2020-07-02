In lieu of its typical business expo, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual expo starting July 6.

Executive Director Charla Brewer said, "We obviously are not going to be able to reschedule the business expo this year and wanted to find a way to engage with the business community this year. We dreamt up the idea of a virtual expo."

"We are going to host that from July 6 through the end of July," she continued. "The goal of the virtual expo is to show our chamber members and community that we care about remaining connected with them throughout the covid crisis.

"Our hope is to promote each of our registered business members who would have attended the expo through the virtual auction, increased advertising and a reserved spot at next year's expo. We will promote the auction via Facebook and have all the links to the auction provided via Facebook and email."

She said the expo is typically held at the high school as a trade-show-style event in which chamber members showcase their businesses and the public is invited to come and view the booths.

Terra Sanders of the chamber of commerce put together the online auction for the event.

"We weren't able to have our business expo this year, so we decided to do it virtually," she said, "and we had planned to do a silent auction, so we took all the items from the auction and made them into an online auction. All the vendors are getting special promotions. We've got a lot of really great items for auction. I have spoken to all the people who have given us an item and they are going to extend them through 2021, so there's not an expiration date because of covid."

Auction items include:

• Tickets to "Noah" at Sight and Sound Theater in Branson;

• Tickets to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Rescue in Eureka Springs;

• Tickets to the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs;

• A float trip from River Ranch;

• A basket of wine and glasses from Macadoodles;

• A train ride from Springdale to Mount Vernon on AM Railroad.

"It's a lot of stuff to get people out in the area to enjoy what the Ozarks have to offer, not just McDonald County," Sanders said. "I'm hoping it will be a good thing for the county, with everything with covid, we want people to know they can still go and do things. I've reached out to the places and they are extending those expiration dates until things are somewhat back to normalcy. When it goes live, they can go onto the chamber website and there will be a link for the auction and there will be a list of the auction items."

The auction goes live on July 6, she said.