This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 7

Elwim Amra, 30, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Susan Antakobon, 32, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Adrian Butel, 22, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

June 8

Christian Keishaun Barber, 21, St. Robert, Mo., domestic assault

Valo Leon Bishop, 31, Springfield, Mo., unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and trafficking drugs

Wilson Figureoa, 27, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to stop for flashing red signal at stop line/crosswalk/point nearest intersection, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Chrystal D. Hahn, 38, Noel, failed to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper level (knowingly), possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

June 10

Shannon Wayne Barwick, 29, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident

June 11

Cynthia Marie Gonzalez, 34, no address given, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, failure to register motor vehicle, gave false information to officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 49, Noel, probation violation

Amanda Marie Payton, 29, Jay, Okla., burglary

Laci Beth Thole, 20, Afton, Okla., burglary

Marcus Lee Wilkins Jr., 25, no address given, domestic assault

June 12

Anthony James Bruno, 39, Powell, out-of-state fugitive

Devin Wayne Edwards, 26, Pea Ridge, Ark., theft/stealing

Silas Carl Groh, 36, Pineville, probation violation and burglary

Cody Dwayne Warren, 29, Goodman, domestic assault

June 13

Theresa Ann Chadwell, 59, Goodman, probation violation, making false report, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle owned by another, knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Hunter Corten, 21, Springfield, Mo., DWI -- alcohol and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident

Alvaro Flores, 38, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, endangering the welfare of a child, DWI -- alcohol and failed to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle/300 feet of rear of vehicle

Steven Lamphear, 35, Gentry, Ark., activities violation in a non-designated conservation area

Alma D. Sauza, no age given, Kansas City, Mo., operate motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

Brady Calvin Shafer, 28, Anderson, property damage, trespassing and resisting arrest

Dorothy Juanity Wiltfong, 46, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Rafael Zamora, 46, Kansas City, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and failure to register motor vehicle