This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 7
Elwim Amra, 30, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Susan Antakobon, 32, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Adrian Butel, 22, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
June 8
Christian Keishaun Barber, 21, St. Robert, Mo., domestic assault
Valo Leon Bishop, 31, Springfield, Mo., unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and trafficking drugs
Wilson Figureoa, 27, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to stop for flashing red signal at stop line/crosswalk/point nearest intersection, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Chrystal D. Hahn, 38, Noel, failed to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper level (knowingly), possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
June 10
Shannon Wayne Barwick, 29, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident
June 11
Cynthia Marie Gonzalez, 34, no address given, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, failure to register motor vehicle, gave false information to officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 49, Noel, probation violation
Amanda Marie Payton, 29, Jay, Okla., burglary
Laci Beth Thole, 20, Afton, Okla., burglary
Marcus Lee Wilkins Jr., 25, no address given, domestic assault
June 12
Anthony James Bruno, 39, Powell, out-of-state fugitive
Devin Wayne Edwards, 26, Pea Ridge, Ark., theft/stealing
Silas Carl Groh, 36, Pineville, probation violation and burglary
Cody Dwayne Warren, 29, Goodman, domestic assault
June 13
Theresa Ann Chadwell, 59, Goodman, probation violation, making false report, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle owned by another, knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Hunter Corten, 21, Springfield, Mo., DWI -- alcohol and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident
Alvaro Flores, 38, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, endangering the welfare of a child, DWI -- alcohol and failed to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle/300 feet of rear of vehicle
Steven Lamphear, 35, Gentry, Ark., activities violation in a non-designated conservation area
Alma D. Sauza, no age given, Kansas City, Mo., operate motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
Brady Calvin Shafer, 28, Anderson, property damage, trespassing and resisting arrest
Dorothy Juanity Wiltfong, 46, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Rafael Zamora, 46, Kansas City, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and failure to register motor vehicle