In the wake of Big Elk's cancellation of the annual Fourth of July celebration, owner Pat Tinsley has taken on two other community-minded events.

Through the month of July, Big Elk will offer an appreciation float for first responders and their immediate families, at no cost. First responders include law enforcement officers, paramedics and firefighters.

On Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays (by reservation) and Sundays this month, first responders can provide their credentials at the office and enjoy a free day on the river.

Kayaks and canoes are first come, first serve, so those interested are urged to call ahead and reserve a date.

On the evening of Sunday, July 5, Big Elk will hold a full moon float with proceeds benefitting McDonald County Angel Tree -- a non-profit that sponsors local, underserved children to provide a Christmas celebration.

In exchange for a $10 donation, each individual embarks on a 4-mile sunset float and receives a boat, paddles and equipment that has been sanitized, as well as a sterile return ride to their vehicle.

Floaters can leave the shores of Big Elk any time between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and are encouraged to "take their time and relax." Shuttles will be available to bus floaters back to Big Elk into the evening, with no cut-off time.

Tinsley said it takes the average floater 2 hours to travel the four miles of waterway but encourages floaters to take advantage of the opportunity and enjoy the scenery.

"If they leave at 6 p.m., it won't be dark during their float," he said. "But if they want to take their time and see the full moon, they can."

Floaters can choose from a variety of vessels, including kayaks, canoes, rafts and inner tubes.

Both of these are special events and reservations are not available online. To make a reservation, call Big Elk at 417-355-6037.