RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County catcher Jakob Gordon puts the tag on a Neosho runner during McDonald County's 13-5 loss on June 23 in a 16U 8-on-8 league game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.

McDonald County split a pair of 16U baseball games on June 27 in Huntsville, Ark.

In the opener, Isaac Behm pitched a complete-game one-hitter to lead McDonald County to a 10-0 win over the Northwest Arkansas A's.

The A's only hit came in the fifth inning after Behm had retired the first 12 batters he faced in the first four innings.

Devin Stone had two hits to lead the offense, while Behm, Lane Pratt, Destyn Dowd, Jake Goswick, Coty Dumond, Braxton Spears, Cooper Sprenkle, Fisher Sanny and Rylan Armstong each added one hit each.

Arkansas Express

In the second game, the Arkansas Express claimed a 9-1 decision over McDonald County.

Dowd took the loss, allowing four runs in four innings. Spears allowed five runs in two innings before Dumond worked a scoreless seventh.

Dowd had three hits in three at-bats to lead McDonald County's offense, while Behm, Goswick, Sprenkle, Sanny and Stone each had one.

8-On-8 League

Neosho scored five runs in the fifth and eighth innings to beat the McDonald County 16U baseball team, 13-5, in an 8-on-8 league game on June 23 at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.

Both teams scored a run in the second inning before Neosho took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. McDonald County answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning, but Neosho took control with its five runs in the fifth.

McDonald County added two runs in the seventh and one in the tenth.

Singles by Isaac Behm, Coty Dumond and Fisher Sanny and a ground out by Jake Goswick accounted for McDonald County's run in the second.

An error, a single by Braxton Spears and an RBI single by Destyn Dowd led to McDonald County's run in the fourth.

In the seventh, Cooper Sprenkle doubled and Cross Dowd singled before an error led to two runs.

McDonald County's final run in the 10th came on singles by Cross Dowd, Destyn Dowd and an error.

McDonald County was led by Dumond with three hits and Destyn Dowd and Cross Dowd with two hits each, while Sprenkle, Spears, Sanny, Goswick, Isaac Behm, and Jakob Gordon had one each.

McDonald County was scheduled to play Carl Junction on June 30 in its final league game.