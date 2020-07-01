At a meeting of the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education on Monday night, Superintendent Mark Stanton announced that now is not the time to make changes at Pineville Primary.

The board had considered a proposal to turn the school into a pre-K center, busing older students in the area to other schools and younger ones in from other areas. The board also considered keeping all students at Pineville Primary and moving pre-K classes from a few other schools into Pineville Primary.

A survey was made available on the district's website. Stanton said 219 people responded. He said the administration wants to create an even more dynamic learning environment for preschool but it does not believe this is the right time for a change. The community is facing many unpleasant changes at this time, and now is the time to heal the community, he said. He thanked the community for its valued input.

Stanton also recommended giving teachers a 1 percent raise, saying the district's financial situation is good. He recommended putting $30 per month toward teachers' health insurance premiums.

Board member Chris Smith, a member of the budget subcommittee, said the committee originally thought the board might not be able to give a raise with all the uncertainties of the year, but when the committee met again, the members all felt really comfortable with 1 percent and $30 per month on health insurance. He added that he hopes the board can do more next year. He also said the district's salaries are competitive with other districts in the area. The board approved the raises.

Stanton also announced that a drive-through graduation will be held at 6 p.m. on July 10 at the high school. Each family will have one car. The board will stand around the oval, and the board president will be on stage with the high school principal and superintendent, he said. The graduates will walk across the stage. The salutatorian and valedictorian will be recorded and made available, he said.

He said the district has been working with the McDonald County Health Department on the best way to hold graduation.

"I wish we could get 3,000 people down there for the traditional graduation, but it's just not going to happen," he said. "So we're trying to make the best of it and celebrate the success of our kids and our families."

He said more information on graduation would be forthcoming.