McDonald County's Jordan Meador nears a pin over Cassville's Jake Anthony in the 138-pound match in a dual held on Jan. 21 at Cassville High School. Cassville trimmed the Mustangs, 43-42, in the team results.

Despite having three wrestlers in the title match, McDonald County High School was shut out of having a conference champion at the Big 8 Conference Wrestling Tournament held on Jan. 24 at Nevada High School.

Eh Doh Say (113), Levi Smith (120) and Jack Teague (152) settled for second place after all three were pinned in the first-place match.

Say defeated Edgar Perez of Cassville by a 19-4 decision and pinned Lane Brooks of Nevada to earn a spot in the finals where he faced Brayden Thiel of Seneca.

Say had defeated Thiel earlier this season, but Thiel evened the season series by pinning the McDonald County senior with 30 seconds left in the second period.

Smith advanced to the finals by pinning all four of his opponents, including Chase Johnson of Reeds Spring in the third period of their semifinal match.

But in the finals, Kendall Pollard of Seneca earned the championship by pinning Smith early in the third period.

With only four wrestlers in the 152-pound bracket, Teague's first match was his third-period pin of Isaiah Ragsdale of Logan-Rogersville.

Teague lost by pin to Monett's Gunnar Bradley in the championship match.

Taking third place for the Mustangs were Blaine Ortiz (106), Oscar Ortiz (132) and Jordan Meador (138).

The 132-pound bracket was the tournament's featured division. Oscar Ortiz, a 2018 state champion and state runner-up first year entered the tournament as only the number three seed.

After advancing to the semifinals with two pins and a technical fall, Ortiz faced Karter Brink of Monett who had beaten the McDonald County senior by an 8-7 decision earlier this season.

Brink again claimed a win by a single point, this time taking a 5-4 decision.

But even after beating a wrestler of Ortiz's caliber, Brink had to settle for second place when he was beaten 4-3 by undefeated and defending state champion Jay Strausbaugh of Logan-Rogersville.

Blaine Ortiz lost his first match of the day, a pin by Brady Roark of Seneca, but the freshman rebounded with three consecutive pins, including Braylin Brooks of Nevada in the third-place match.

Meador had a similar path to his third-place medal, losing by pin to Joseph Semerad of Monett in the first round. But Meador then went on to record four straight pins, the fourth being Kit Farnar of Logan-Rogersville in the third-place match.

Also competing for McDonald County were McCoy Ikosia, who took fifth at 220 pounds with a 2-2 record and Cross Spencer who went 0-4 for ninth place.

Seneca won the team title, edging Monett 358 to 337. Marshfield was third with 297, followed by Logan-Rogersville 223, McDonald County 187.5, Cassville 168, Nevada 143, Reeds Spring 103, Hollister 57 and Springfield Catholic 27.

McDonald County hosts Marshfield on Jan. 30 in a special afternoon dual. Matches will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Cassville

McDonald County and Cassville both won seven matches by either pin or forfeit, but Cassville two wins by forfeit compared to the Mustangs' one gave Cassville a 43-42 win on Jan. 21 at Cassville High School.

Winning by pin for McDonald County were Blaine Ortiz, Eh Doh Say, Levi Smith, Oscar Ortiz, Jordan Meador and Jack Teague. Alberto Valdez won by forfeit.

Glendale/Parkview

McDonald County split a pair of duels on Sept. 23 in Springfield.

The Mustangs defeated Parkview 60-18 and lost a 48-36 decision to Glendale.

Winning by pin against Parkview were Cross Spencer, Jordan Meador and Jack Teague. Winning by forfeit were Blaine Ortiz, Eh Doh Say, Levi Smith, Oscar Ortiz, Alberto Valdez, William Mitchell, Juan Morales and McCoy Ikosia.

Winning by pin against Glendale were Blaine Ortiz, Say, Smith, Oscar Ortiz, Meador and Teague.

Sports on 01/30/2020