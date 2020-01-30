The McDonald County junior high boys basketball teams both lost their second games of the season last week.

The eighth-graders dropped a 31-30 decision to Seneca on Jan. 24 at home.

The Mustangs took a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 15-10 at halftime, but Seneca outscored McDonald County 21-15 in the second half to pull out the win.

Destyn Dowd scored 16 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Toby Moore and Josh Pacheco with six points each and Sam Barton with two.

Seneca claimed a 31-20 win in the B game.

Jorden Scholz led the Mustangs with nine points, followed by Alex Jones with four points, Jayce Hitt with three and Cory Tuttle and Devin Stone with two each.

Earlier in the week, McDonald County won its fourth game of the season with a 46-40 win over Neosho behind 20 points from Dowd and 18 from Moore. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Tucker Walters with five points, Pacheco with two and Rylan Armstrong with one.

Seventh Grade

It was Neosho that handed the seventh graders their second loss, a 47-41 decision on Jan. 21 in Neosho.

Holten Keith scored 29 points to lead the Mustangs, followed by Johnny Miller with seven points and Trey Hardin with five.

Neosho added a 31-28 win in the B game.

McDonald County was led by Kylian Gottfried with nine points, followed by Adrian Silvester and Hayden Lett with seven points each, Anthony D'Amico with three and Logan Myrick two.

McDonald County rebounded with a 47-29 win over Seneca.

Keith scored 27 points to lead the Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were D.J. Jack with seven points, Miller with six, Randall Bice with five and Silvester two.

The McDonald County B team added a 39-14 win.

Peyton McCool and D'Amico scored nine points each to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Myrick with seven points, Tim Pagel with six, Lett four and Silvester and Jarrett McCool with two each.

McDonald County hosted Joplin on Jan. 27 before they travel to Aurora on Jan. 30.

