Courtesy Photo The McDonald County Special Olympic 5-on-5 basketball team took second place on Jan. 25 at a tournament in Neosho. Front row, left to right: Dakota Bullington, Carmon Wahleithner and James Lay. Back row: Dylan Dean, Jack Leib III, Shelly McDonald, Kori Bullington, Shellea Collins, Mendy Barnes, Mario Moreno and Zane McGuffey.
Courtesy Photo The McDonald County Special Olympic 5-on-5 basketball team took second place on Jan. 25 at a tournament in Neosho. Front row, left to right: Dakota Bullington, Carmon Wahleithner and James Lay. Back row: Dylan Dean, Jack Leib III, Shelly McDonald, Kori Bullington, Shellea Collins, Mendy Barnes, Mario Moreno and Zane McGuffey.
Courtesy Photo The McDonald County Special Olympic 5-on-5 basketball team took second place on Jan. 25 at a tournament in Neosho. Front row, left to right: Dakota Bullington, Carmon Wahleithner and James Lay. Back row: Dylan Dean, Jack Leib III, Shelly McDonald, Kori Bullington, Shellea Collins, Mendy Barnes, Mario Moreno and Zane McGuffey.
Rick Peck
Special to McDonald County PressSports on 01/30/2020
Print Headline: Second Place To These Winners