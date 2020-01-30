Courtesy Photo The McDonald County Special Olympic 5-on-5 basketball team took second place on Jan. 25 at a tournament in Neosho. Front row, left to right: Dakota Bullington, Carmon Wahleithner and James Lay. Back row: Dylan Dean, Jack Leib III, Shelly McDonald, Kori Bullington, Shellea Collins, Mendy Barnes, Mario Moreno and Zane McGuffey.

Rick Peck

Special to McDonald County Press

Sports on 01/30/2020