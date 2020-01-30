I feel so blessed to be in the house of the Lord. It is such a privilege to have freedom to worship openly. There are so many countries that do not have that choice. They are mistreated and even killed for their belief in our God. We should never forget those who protect our right to live in this wonderful country. Some have abused the laws of God and have caused much hurt in our land. However, there are the chosen who defend the word of God and stand on the promises given.

The song "Life's Railway to Heaven" was sung by sisters Naomi, Geneva, Louine and Linda this morning. What a blessing! It was beautiful.

Pastor Bob Cartwright preached a message that was very helpful to those of us that at times feel we are without help. He went to John 14:11-15, which tells us that if we believe in the Father and the Son, that anything we ask will be done.

In verse 15, we read that if we love him we will keep His commandments. If we do this, we will be filled with a spirit of authority that the devil himself cannot overtake. He said that the work that he does we also will do. What a wonderful promise that we can claim by doing His will.

Luke 10:17-20, speaks again of the power we have in the name of Jesus. This power must be used to edify the work of the Lord and never be misused. Many of us tend to pray in a selfish manner. We want our way instead of the will of the Master. This is a very dangerous way to spend our time in prayer. Many times God allows us to have what we ask for just to show us how foolish we are.

In verse 17, we read that we have power over the Devil as long as we line up with the commandments of the word. Some may think this is a reason for rejoicing, but God says rejoice not over that power but rejoice that your name is written in the Lamb's Book of Life in Heaven. We are to love the Lord with all our heart, strength, soul and mind. We must love our neighbor as ourselves. That is asking a lot because, as you all know, it is our nature to put ourselves first in all that we do. Think about this statement,"Love my neighbor as myself." Do you fail at this request. We often have to be reminded that our love must go beyond the family and reach out to a lost and dying world.

In Hebrews, chapter 11, there are many accounts of men in the Bible days having much sorrow. They were often tested to prove their love for the Lord. Abraham was told to offer up his son Isaac, who was his only son. He was to raise a knife as if to take his life. Just as he always does, God came on the scene and told him he had proven his love and dedication to the Father and his son's life was spared. Could you show that kind of love to the Lord? It takes a man or woman of great faith to go far enough to take the life of a child. Even though Abraham was spared this awful task, he showed he was willing to obey God's commandment.

Our willingness to do what God asks of us, no matter how hard, is the way we show our dedication to the will of God. Many tests are determined by how faithful we are that our Lord knows what's best for us. We must put our lives in his hands without doubting. This is the real proof of our love. All of the above verses are to be obeyed in order that we obtain the power of authority given God's children.

In closing, Pastor again reminded us that we shall reap rewards according to the works that we do and by giving our heart and soul to the one who gave us life and saved us.

If you don't have a home church or just want to visit the Cove Mission of Hope, you will be welcomed with open arms. Join the congregation in hearing the true word of God at the church at the top of the hill with the beautiful steeple pointing souls to the heavens. Come to hear more of the truth at Cove Mission of Hope located in Lanagan, Mo. Services are held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, with Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome, and may God bless.

