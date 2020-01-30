Several visitors were welcomed to Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday morning as the congregation gathered to worship. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and Tina Smith was celebrating a birthday. Special prayers were requested for many including Barbara Lett, Jerry Abercrombie, the Duane Kerr family, Ren, McKayla, Mike P., the Evans family, Mildred Easter, Kevin Sherman, Becky Johnson, Skip McKenna, Abby Lett's grandfather, Janet Chaney, Tom Cone and Linda Jarvis. Janice Moss expressed thanks and Dot Harner shared a praise.

As we all gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, the congregation was greeted by Mitchell Lett who opened our service with prayer. The sunshine lifted our spirits, as well as being in God's house. Janet Chaney and Frankie Garvin were celebrating birthdays, and special prayers were requested for Marlene Gray, Jerry Abercrombie, the Cory's, Daniel Parish, David Anthony Paul, Bently Paul, Gene Hall, MaKayla Paul and Skip McKenna. Becky Johnson and Alesia Parish shared thanks and Janet Chaney shared a praise.

"Lives Stressed Can't Be Blessed" was the devotional that Janet shared. When troubled, tell our Father our fears. Misfortune turns into blessings when we trust and believe in God. She also read "Signs of the Times" and compared the time spent reading the TV Guide to the time spent reading the Bible.

Rick Lett shared an inspirational poem, "Don't Be Too Harsh." Until you are sure you don't have any sin, don't find fault with others. You don't know the tacks in their shoes they walk on. We don't know their troubles. Pray. Don't find fault.

Congregational hymns included "He Keeps Me Singing" and "Come, Though Fount of Every Blessing," led by Karen Gardner with Becky at the piano. Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Mitchell served as ushers.

Before beginning God's message, Brother Mark asked us to join with him in prayer for the children all over the country who suffer from divorce and family problems. "Life Can Be A Test" was the title of Sunday's sermon. Scripture was from James 1:2-4, "My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing."

Brother Mark said that he was never a fan of test-taking in school. "The final exam at the end of the semester was a big part of your grade and (determined) whether you passed or failed. In life, your final exam depends on how you handle that one question -- 'What am I going to do with Jesus Christ?' Everything hinges on that answer. Why does anyone who confesses Jesus Christ need to be tested to endure trials? Testing and tribulations help moral and spiritual growth that strengthens our faith. Joy can be the result."

Brother Mark explained there are five things we must understand about that testing.

First, we must understand the fact of temptation. "Man is born to troubles, trials and temptations. The scripture talks about when you fall into temptation, not if you fall into temptation. There will be difficulties in life. Even Christians' problems are universal and inevitable."

Second, understand the forms of temptation. As the scripture tells us, "we will all fall into various trials." Brother Mark said everyone will face testing and tribulations, but all are different to each of us. "Everyone thinks theirs is the worst. We don't all test the same. The Lord knows what His grace is that is sufficient for us. We see everyone's weaknesses but our own. We are blind to our own. We must make allowances to get along. God has His people like Satan has his people, but life is about making allowances. We all have trials. There are two categories -- the test which are trials that are sent by God to cause us to stand and then the temptation that is sent by the devil to cause us to stumble. Satan tempts us, not God. God doesn't tempt us. The test is for maturity and the temptation is for misery."

Third, we must understand the force of temptation. Brother Mark said, "We never know when we will fall into trials suddenly. We need to be ready at our average moment to meet what the devil throws at us at his selected moment. The devil is a pop quiz specialist. He waits until we are at the most vulnerable time for us to fall. He is there to steal, kill and to destroy. He is after our witness and our testimony."

The fourth thing we must understand is the facing of temptation. Brother Mark told us "It is like taking a test. It is the testing of our faith. We need to be ready. We need to be in church, we need to pray and we need to read our Bible. The devil will throw anything to keep us from doing our homework and being ready for the test. It is not a sin to be tempted, even Jesus was. We can't stop it, but the sin happens when you succumb to the temptation."

And the fifth and last thing we need to understand is the fruits of temptation. James 1:3-4 says, "Knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing." Brother Mark said, "Don't let yesterday's storm keep you from enjoying today's sunshine. Beautiful souls can be shaped by ugly experiences. In deep water, God teaches us to swim. You can't learn to swim until you are in the water. God allows testing, but temptation is not from Him. Sometimes we pass the test, sometimes we fail. That's life. But we always need God's help in trials and tribulations."

The service closed as the congregation sang "I Need Thee Every Hour" and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We welcome you to the morning worship service beginning at 11 a.m. and Sunday school which begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

