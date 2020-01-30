RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pineville Mayor Greg Sweeten presents Monica Vela (left) and Krista Tandy with the trophy for the Christmas lighting contest at the meeting of the board of aldermen on Tuesday.

The Pineville Board of Aldermen at its meeting Tuesday discussed safety at a crosswalk at Jesse James Road and Eighth Street.

At that crosswalk, a child walking home from school was recently almost hit by a semi-truck, according to Mayor Gregg Sweeten. He said he thought about putting in a four-way stop at the intersection because "people fly down that road."

Alderman Becky Davis said the town needs flashing lights, not just a crossing sign at the crosswalk.

Marshal Chris Owens said that Monday through Wednesday he has someone available to work the crossing but not the rest of the week.

Sweeten said he priced crossing signs with LEDs and they cost $1,500 to $2,000. He said he priced some solar-powered LED flashing lights that could be hung on the crossing signs that would cost less than $1,000. Since the price was less than $1,000, Sweeten did not need a motion from the board to move forward with the purchase.

Also discussed Tuesday was the beautification of the new LED sign. Sweeten said a member of the tree board suggested planting pine trees behind it. He said he also talked to someone about putting in some Arkansas stone.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin gave a brief report on Building Communities for Better Health. She said the city has been trying to work on physical activity in the community and on smoking. She said the city is trying to get a water fountain for Myers Park. The city already has the funds, thanks to a donor, she said. The board also has passed a no-smoking ordinance for the park and the next step is to put up a sign, she said. Sweeten showed board members a sign that said "healthy lungs at play" instead of "no smoking" and designated the park as "tobacco-free."

Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley requested some water meter setters at a price of $2,532. The board approved the expenditure. Tinsley also reported the turbo on the 2008 Dodge Ram has gone out, and he had acquired a bid of $1,700 to fix it. The board approved.

A discussion was held about revising charges for the community building. Sweeten said he thought it would be fair to charge $20 or $25 for a nonprofit using the building rather than letting it be used for free. Questions were raised about whether nonprofits should be allowed to use the building for free in certain cases. Sweeten said he thought government agencies should be able to use the building for free.

After some discussion, the board agreed to table the matter until the next meeting.

In other business, the board:

• Approved expenditure of $2,194 for lights, siren and equipment for a new police vehicle.

•Agreed to have a booth at the upcoming Chamber of Commerce Expo.

• Approved bills in the amount of $12,094.

• Presented the trophy for the Christmas lighting contest to the license bureau.

