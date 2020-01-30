MCHS Homecoming schedule for Friday, Jan. 31, when the Mustangs host the Neosho Wildcats at McDonald County High School.

Times are approximate:

Time^Class^Location

4:30 p.m.^9th Boys^ Main Gym

5:45 p.m.^ Homecoming Coronation

6:15 p.m.^V Girls^Main Gym

^^JV Boys^Aux. Gym

7:45 p.m.^V Boys^Main Gym

^^JV Girls^Aux. Gym

Sports on 01/30/2020