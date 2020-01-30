Four members of the McDonald County High School wrestling team traveled to Springfield for the Kickapoo JV Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 25.
The Mustangs were led by Juan Morales. Morales went 4-0 in the 195-pound division to take first place.
Alberto Valdez (160) and William Mitchell (182) both went 3-2 to take third place.
Lalynd Stauber failed to win any of his matches in the 220-pound division.Sports on 01/30/2020
Print Headline: MCHS Boys Wrestling Takes First and Third Places
