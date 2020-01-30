Name: Samuel Edward Whitehill
Hometown: Noel
Class: Senior King Candidate
Parents: Shawna Adamson, Charles Whitehill
Favorite Restaurant: Sushi House
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Pineville Bowling Alley
Favorite Movie: Harry Potter
Favorite Actor or Actress: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Song: "Yesterday" by The Beatles
Favorite Group: AJR
Message to the Mustangs: "I've watched you play for four years and I've loved every minute of it. No matter what you will always be my team. Good luck and kick some butt!"
Name: Cade Smith
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Senior King Candidate
Parents: Chris and Shannon Smith
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Anywhere with my homies
Favorite Movie: "Dumb and Dumber"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Jim Carrey
Favorite Song: "The Scientist" by Coldplay
Favorite Group: ?
Message to the Mustangs: "Trust God in everything and He will provide. Don't look down on a brother because he did you wrong, but know who the real enemy is and forgive him. There's been ups and downs with all of you, but I got through it because of you guys. And for that, I am grateful. Let's finish this season strong and good luck in the years to come. Go Mustangs!"
Name: Tyler Moritz
Hometown: Rocky Comfort
Class: Senior King Candidate
Parents: Adam and Connie Moritz
Favorite Restaurant: Sonic
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Garrett's house
Favorite Movie: "Big Daddy"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Adam Sandler
Favorite Song: "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors
Favorite Group: I don't have one
Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck Mustangs. Let's beat some Wildcats. I'll be on the sidelines cheering you on."Sports on 01/30/2020
Print Headline: MCHS 2020 Basketball Homecoming Court Nominees