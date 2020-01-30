Name: Samuel Edward Whitehill

Hometown: Noel

Class: Senior King Candidate

Parents: Shawna Adamson, Charles Whitehill

Favorite Restaurant: Sushi House

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Pineville Bowling Alley

Favorite Movie: Harry Potter

Favorite Actor or Actress: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Song: "Yesterday" by The Beatles

Favorite Group: AJR

Message to the Mustangs: "I've watched you play for four years and I've loved every minute of it. No matter what you will always be my team. Good luck and kick some butt!"

Name: Cade Smith

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Senior King Candidate

Parents: Chris and Shannon Smith

Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Anywhere with my homies

Favorite Movie: "Dumb and Dumber"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Jim Carrey

Favorite Song: "The Scientist" by Coldplay

Favorite Group: ?

Message to the Mustangs: "Trust God in everything and He will provide. Don't look down on a brother because he did you wrong, but know who the real enemy is and forgive him. There's been ups and downs with all of you, but I got through it because of you guys. And for that, I am grateful. Let's finish this season strong and good luck in the years to come. Go Mustangs!"

Name: Tyler Moritz

Hometown: Rocky Comfort

Class: Senior King Candidate

Parents: Adam and Connie Moritz

Favorite Restaurant: Sonic

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Garrett's house

Favorite Movie: "Big Daddy"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Adam Sandler

Favorite Song: "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors

Favorite Group: I don't have one

Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck Mustangs. Let's beat some Wildcats. I'll be on the sidelines cheering you on."

Sports on 01/30/2020