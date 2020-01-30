Name: Kaycee Factor
Hometown: Rocky Comfort
Class: Junior Queen Attendant
Parents: Josh and Wendy Factor
Favorite Restaurant: Hackett's Hot Wings
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Pineville Bowling Alley
Favorite Movie: "Breakthrough"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Will Smith
Favorite Song: "As You Fired Me" by Hillsong United
Favorite Group: Hillsong Young and Free
Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck tonight! Play hard and make us proud to be Mustangs!"
Name: Shaylen Willis
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Sophomore Queen Attendant
Parents: Brandon and Jill Willis
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite Place to Hang Out: The dance studio
Favorite Movie: "Stepbrothers"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Will Ferrell
Favorite Song: "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi
Favorite Group: Destiny's Child
Message to the Mustangs: "So thankful for this opportunity and to be called a Mustang! Our bond is stronger than most and watching the boys improve in practice and games makes me proud to be their manager. Me and the rest of us Mustangs know what they are capable of, so let's get this win!"
Name: Megan Elwood
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Freshman Queen Attendant
Parents: Jeff and Kelly Elwood
Favorite Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Sporting events
Favorite Movie: "The Last Summer"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Josh Dallas
Favorite Song: "Our Song" by Taylor Swift
Favorite Group: For King and Country
Message to the Mustangs: "Leave it all on the floor and make the county proud!"
