Name: Kaycee Factor

Hometown: Rocky Comfort

Class: Junior Queen Attendant

Parents: Josh and Wendy Factor

Favorite Restaurant: Hackett's Hot Wings

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Pineville Bowling Alley

Favorite Movie: "Breakthrough"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Will Smith

Favorite Song: "As You Fired Me" by Hillsong United

Favorite Group: Hillsong Young and Free

Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck tonight! Play hard and make us proud to be Mustangs!"

Name: Shaylen Willis

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Sophomore Queen Attendant

Parents: Brandon and Jill Willis

Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite Place to Hang Out: The dance studio

Favorite Movie: "Stepbrothers"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Will Ferrell

Favorite Song: "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi

Favorite Group: Destiny's Child

Message to the Mustangs: "So thankful for this opportunity and to be called a Mustang! Our bond is stronger than most and watching the boys improve in practice and games makes me proud to be their manager. Me and the rest of us Mustangs know what they are capable of, so let's get this win!"

Name: Megan Elwood

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Freshman Queen Attendant

Parents: Jeff and Kelly Elwood

Favorite Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Sporting events

Favorite Movie: "The Last Summer"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Josh Dallas

Favorite Song: "Our Song" by Taylor Swift

Favorite Group: For King and Country

Message to the Mustangs: "Leave it all on the floor and make the county proud!"

Sports on 01/30/2020