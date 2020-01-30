Name: Lilly Parnell
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Senior Queen Candidate
Parents: Sara Fields and Will Parnell
Favorite Restaurant: Steak and Shake
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Maggie's house
Favorite Movie: "Iron Man"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Song: "Man in the Mirror"
Favorite Group: Panic! At The Disco
Message to the Mustangs: "I've been cheering you guys on for four years now and I have loved every second of it. I hope y'all go out there and play with everything you got. Leave it all on the court. Now let's beat some Cats!"
Name: Adyson Sanny
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Senior Queen Candidate
Parents: Sunny and Thomas Walker, late Jeremy Sanny
Favorite Restaurant: Los Mariachis
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends
Favorite Movie: "The Game Plan"
Favorite Actor or Actress: The Rock
Favorite Song: Springsteen
Favorite Group: Kacey Musgraves
Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck tonight Mustangs. Play your hearts out and leave it all on the court. Cheering you on out there has been the highlight of my four years and I can't wait to do it one last homecoming. Go Mustangs! Stomp the Cats!"
Name: Rita Santillan
Hometown: Noel
Class: Senior Queen Candidate
Parents: Aracelia and Hipolito Santillan
Favorite Restaurant: Red Lobster
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Sonic
Favorite Movie: "The Grinch"
Favorite Actor or Actress: None
Favorite Song: "Heartless" by Thomas Wesley featuring Morgan Wallen
Favorite Group: Old Dominion
Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck my dudes. Let's work hard and go kick some Wildcat butt."Sports on 01/30/2020
Print Headline: MCHS 2020 Basketball Homecoming Court Nominees