Name: Lilly Parnell

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Senior Queen Candidate

Parents: Sara Fields and Will Parnell

Favorite Restaurant: Steak and Shake

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Maggie's house

Favorite Movie: "Iron Man"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Song: "Man in the Mirror"

Favorite Group: Panic! At The Disco

Message to the Mustangs: "I've been cheering you guys on for four years now and I have loved every second of it. I hope y'all go out there and play with everything you got. Leave it all on the court. Now let's beat some Cats!"

Name: Adyson Sanny

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Senior Queen Candidate

Parents: Sunny and Thomas Walker, late Jeremy Sanny

Favorite Restaurant: Los Mariachis

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Anywhere with my friends

Favorite Movie: "The Game Plan"

Favorite Actor or Actress: The Rock

Favorite Song: Springsteen

Favorite Group: Kacey Musgraves

Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck tonight Mustangs. Play your hearts out and leave it all on the court. Cheering you on out there has been the highlight of my four years and I can't wait to do it one last homecoming. Go Mustangs! Stomp the Cats!"

Name: Rita Santillan

Hometown: Noel

Class: Senior Queen Candidate

Parents: Aracelia and Hipolito Santillan

Favorite Restaurant: Red Lobster

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Sonic

Favorite Movie: "The Grinch"

Favorite Actor or Actress: None

Favorite Song: "Heartless" by Thomas Wesley featuring Morgan Wallen

Favorite Group: Old Dominion

Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck my dudes. Let's work hard and go kick some Wildcat butt."

