Name: Ethan Francisco
Hometown: Noel
Class: Junior Class Attendant
Parents: Brandon and Jody Francisco
Favorite Restaurant: Moe's
Favorite Place to Hang Out: My house
Favorite Movie: "Friday Night Lights"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Patrick Mahomes (athlete) Tom Hanks
Favorite Song: Picking a favorite song is like picking a favorite child -- you can't.
Favorite Group: Too many to choose from!
Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck to you guys each and every night! I always enjoy supporting you guys from the stands and I'm proud to be a Mustang!"
Name: Dayson Fickle
Hometown: Pineville
Class: Sophomore Class Attendant
Parents: James and Susan Fickle
Favorite Restaurant: The Jane Store
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Pineville Bowling Alley
Favorite Movie: "Tombstone"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Russell Crowe
Favorite Song: "All Your'n" by Tyler Childers
Favorite Group: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band
Message to the Mustangs: "Remember Mustangs: Work hard, play harder."
Name: Hunter Leach
Hometown: Rocky Comfort
Class: Freshman King Attendant
Parents: Tricia and Chris Allison
Favorite Restaurant: Logan's Roadhouse
Favorite Place to Hang Out: On the basketball court
Favorite Movie: "Jumanji"
Favorite Actor or Actress: Kevin Hart
Favorite Song: "Nowhere Man" by Bryce Vine
Favorite Group: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Message to the Mustangs: "Keep a good mentality and play hard."Sports on 01/30/2020
Print Headline: MCHS 2020 Basketball Homecoming Court Nominees