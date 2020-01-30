Name: Ethan Francisco

Hometown: Noel

Class: Junior Class Attendant

Parents: Brandon and Jody Francisco

Favorite Restaurant: Moe's

Favorite Place to Hang Out: My house

Favorite Movie: "Friday Night Lights"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Patrick Mahomes (athlete) Tom Hanks

Favorite Song: Picking a favorite song is like picking a favorite child -- you can't.

Favorite Group: Too many to choose from!

Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck to you guys each and every night! I always enjoy supporting you guys from the stands and I'm proud to be a Mustang!"

Name: Dayson Fickle

Hometown: Pineville

Class: Sophomore Class Attendant

Parents: James and Susan Fickle

Favorite Restaurant: The Jane Store

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Pineville Bowling Alley

Favorite Movie: "Tombstone"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Russell Crowe

Favorite Song: "All Your'n" by Tyler Childers

Favorite Group: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

Message to the Mustangs: "Remember Mustangs: Work hard, play harder."

Name: Hunter Leach

Hometown: Rocky Comfort

Class: Freshman King Attendant

Parents: Tricia and Chris Allison

Favorite Restaurant: Logan's Roadhouse

Favorite Place to Hang Out: On the basketball court

Favorite Movie: "Jumanji"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Kevin Hart

Favorite Song: "Nowhere Man" by Bryce Vine

Favorite Group: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Message to the Mustangs: "Keep a good mentality and play hard."

Sports on 01/30/2020