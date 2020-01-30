Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MCHS 2020 Basketball Homecoming Court Nominees by Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press | January 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Dayson Fickle

Name: Ethan Francisco

Hometown: Noel

Class: Junior Class Attendant

Parents: Brandon and Jody Francisco

Favorite Restaurant: Moe's

Favorite Place to Hang Out: My house

Favorite Movie: "Friday Night Lights"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Patrick Mahomes (athlete) Tom Hanks

Favorite Song: Picking a favorite song is like picking a favorite child -- you can't.

Favorite Group: Too many to choose from!

Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck to you guys each and every night! I always enjoy supporting you guys from the stands and I'm proud to be a Mustang!"

Name: Dayson Fickle

Hometown: Pineville

Class: Sophomore Class Attendant

Parents: James and Susan Fickle

Favorite Restaurant: The Jane Store

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Pineville Bowling Alley

Favorite Movie: "Tombstone"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Russell Crowe

Favorite Song: "All Your'n" by Tyler Childers

Favorite Group: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

Message to the Mustangs: "Remember Mustangs: Work hard, play harder."

Name: Hunter Leach

Hometown: Rocky Comfort

Class: Freshman King Attendant

Parents: Tricia and Chris Allison

Favorite Restaurant: Logan's Roadhouse

Favorite Place to Hang Out: On the basketball court

Favorite Movie: "Jumanji"

Favorite Actor or Actress: Kevin Hart

Favorite Song: "Nowhere Man" by Bryce Vine

Favorite Group: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Message to the Mustangs: "Keep a good mentality and play hard."

Sports on 01/30/2020

Print Headline: MCHS 2020 Basketball Homecoming Court Nominees

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT