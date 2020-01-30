New Goodman Mayor Cecil "J.R." Fisher may continue to see his lawsuit finished until the end.

The Goodman mayoral candidate, who initially lost by 13 votes last April, was appointed Goodman mayor on Jan. 13 after Mayor Greg Richmond resigned.

Still, Fisher says he may continue to move forward with the lawsuit to possibly change future outcomes.

Fisher ran as a write-in mayoral candidate and faced Richmond, an incumbent, in the April 4 election for Goodman mayor. Fisher insisted that he won and that 13 vital votes should have declared him the winner.

He filed a lawsuit and then filed an appeal after his initial lawsuit was dismissed.

Fisher was officially appointed Goodman mayor just a few weeks ago after Richmond resigned on Jan. 7.

Now, in light of the recent turn of events, Richmond's attorney has filed a motion to dismiss. Fisher, however, said he may continue to see the lawsuit through the process.

"There were things involved that could set a precedent for future similar cases," Fisher said. "So if it plays out to the end, it could help others in a speedier process, if in similar situations, because more groundwork will be done."

Continuing to move forward is a question for his attorney, William G. Weber, Fisher added.

General News on 01/30/2020