RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Koby McAlister avoids Gravette's Johnny Dunfee while driving to the basket during the Lions' 62-53 win on Jan. 25 at Gravette High School.

The loss to the Gravette Lions on Saturday capped off a rough week for the McDonald County High School boys basketball team.

The Lions pulled away in the second half for a 62-53 win, handing the Mustangs their third loss of the week.

Gravette jumped out to a 9-2 lead and ended the first quarter with an 18-11 advantage.

After the Lions scored the first basket of the second quarter for a 20-11 lead, McDonald County went on a 12-2 run to take a 23-22 lead with 2:14 left in the first half.

Cade Smith scored seven points to key the run, while Cole Martin added a three-pointer and Teddy Reedybacon a two-pointer.

But Gravette responded with six straight points to regain control before Martin hit another trey to end the first half with McDonald County trailing 28-26.

Gravette's Brayden Trembly and McDonald County's Pierce Harmon traded baskets to open the third quarter before the Lions opened a 10-point lead with an 8-0 run. Harmon made one of two free throws and a three-pointer to cut the lead to 38-32 but the Mustangs could get no closer the rest of the way.

The Lions closed out the third quarter with seven consecutive points for a 43-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Harmon scored four quick points -- his 10 second-half points were all the Mustang scoring to this point after intermission -- to cut the lead to 43-36, but Gravette used a 15-5 spurt to build a 58-41 midway through the final period.

Smith scored seven points and John Howard had five in the final two minutes to make the final score 62-53.

Harmon finished with 17 points and Smith 16 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Martin with six points, Howard five, Koby McAlister four, Reedybacon three and Cale Adamson two.

McDonald County falls to 4-10 overall, 1-2 in conference, heading into its Jan. 28 matchup with Cassville. The Mustangs host Neosho on Jan. 31 for homecoming.

The McDonald County junior varsity claimed a 40-20 win after shutting out Gravette in the second quarter to take an 18-7 lead at halftime.

Bo Leach scored 13 points to lead the Mustangs, followed by Garrett Gricks with eight, Sterling Woods six, Colton Ruddick five, Matthew Mora four and Devin Swanson and Cross Dowd two each.

Joplin

The high-flying Joplin Eagles scored 33 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 90-53 win over McDonald County on Jan. 23 at MCHS.

Joplin led 33-15 at the end of the first quarter and 57-33 at halftime before taking a 78-45 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Smith scored 14 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Harmon with nine, Dowd seven, Reedybacon and Gricks four each, Howard and Colliar Gottfried three each and Adamson, Martin and Dylan Allison two each.

Joplin was led by Isaiah Davis with 19 points and Zach Westmoreland, Always Wright and Dakari Allen with 18 points each.

Joplin added a 53-46 win in the junior varsity game. McDonald County led 25-21 at halftime, but the Eagles outscored McDonald County 32-21 in the second half to pull out the win.

Dowd scored 18 points, including four three-pointers to lead the Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Gricks with 12 points, Leach with nine, Woods three and Swanson and Ruddick two each.

Joplin made it a three-game sweep with a 73-37 win in the freshman game.

Isaac Behm scored 15 and Weston Gordon had 11 to lead McDonald County, followed by Woods with seven points and Dalton McClain and Hunter Leach with two each.

Lamar

The Lamar Tigers shut out McDonald County in the first quarter and held the Mustangs to just 16 points to claim a 57-16 win on Jan. 21 at Lamar High School.

Lamar led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and 32-8 at halftime. Dowd scored all eight of McDonald County's first-half points.

The Tigers took a 51-14 lead into the fourth quarter and held the Mustangs to just two points in the final eight minutes.

Dowd's eight points led the Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were two points each by Adamson, Gricks, Smith and Nevin Price.

J.D. Bishop led Lamar with 16 points.

In the junior varsity game, Lamar used a 30-21 advantage in the second half to claim a 49-43 win.

Ruddick and Dowd scored 11 points each to lead McDonald County, followed by Leach with eight points, McClain and Woods four each, Gricks three and Jack Parnell two.

Sports on 01/30/2020