RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS School resource officer Buck Owen (left) and McDonald County High School science teacher Joelle Stark are pictured at the high school on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Stark is among those heading up fundraisers to help with Owen's upcoming liver transplant.

Joelle Stark, a science teacher at McDonald County High School, recently shared information about fundraisers to help school resource officer Buck Owen with an organ transplant.

Owen has been a school resource officer with McDonald County for four years and has a wife and four children. He is having a liver transplant because the medicine he was on for leukemia as a child caused sclerosis of the liver, Stark said. It took two months to get him on the donor list, she said. He will have his transplant in Little Rock, Ark. Stark said Owen had to "jump through hoops" to get on the donor list. He had to go to the dentist, lose a certain amount of weight and go to a psychiatrist.

"It went a lot faster than they expected," Owen said, adding the surgeon told him he is in an ideal spot for surgery right now, health-wise.

Stark said Owen goes around to the schools and does a lot of one-on-one help with kids who have trouble. He also puts on corn hole tournaments before games to keep kids entertained and away from bad influences, she said. He can also be seen bringing doughnuts to school for staff and students, Stark said.

Stark moved to McDonald County from Canada 17 years ago and had no friends or family here except for her husband. She said when she met Owen, he quickly became a friend and became like family.

One of the fundraisers happening now is a T-shirt fundraiser. T-shirts may be purchased at the high school office. They are green, which is the organ donation color, Stark said. On the front, they say, "I wear green because someone means the world to me." On the back, they say, "We've got your back. Team Buck."

April Kidd, Owen's sister, has opened a health savings account at Cornerstone Bank where the funds will be held until the time of the organ transplant.

T-shirts may also be purchased at Farmer's Daughter in Anderson.

Another fundraiser will be a breakfast, Stark said. Owen holds a monthly Breakfast With the Brass, in which high school staff are able to nominate students who have shown improvement over the month to attend. Owen invites law enforcement and civic leaders, and Pro Start cooks the breakfast. In the last week of February, there will be a Breakfast With Buck at the high school hosted by Science National Honor Society and Pro Start. Students will be able to purchase pancakes for $1 and spend time with Owen. All supplies were donated, so all proceeds will go to the health savings account.

At the end of March, there will be a silent auction to raise money for the transplant, Stark said.

Student Council is holding an intramural volleyball tournament and powder puff football on March 12. The teams have to pay an entry fee that goes toward the Owen family, Stark said.

