Three members of the McDonald County High School wrestling team came away with first place at the Labette County JV Wrestling Tournament held on Jan. 18 in Altamont, Kan.
Earning tournament titles were Coty Dumond (2-0) and Juan Morales (3-0) in the boys' division. Kaylee Eberley (3-0), won first in the girls' division.
William Mitchell added a second place with a 2-1 record. Lalynd Stauber (1-2), Ryan Donica (0-3) and Alberto Valdez (0-3) did not place.Sports on 01/23/2020
Print Headline: Three MCHS Wrestlers Take First Place In JV Tournament
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.