Three members of the McDonald County High School wrestling team came away with first place at the Labette County JV Wrestling Tournament held on Jan. 18 in Altamont, Kan.

Earning tournament titles were Coty Dumond (2-0) and Juan Morales (3-0) in the boys' division. Kaylee Eberley (3-0), won first in the girls' division.

William Mitchell added a second place with a 2-1 record. Lalynd Stauber (1-2), Ryan Donica (0-3) and Alberto Valdez (0-3) did not place.

Sports on 01/23/2020