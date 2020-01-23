Stella Rural Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Colvin announced Monday, Jan. 20, that his department would be on the April ballot. The Stella Fire Dept. is asking voters to approve a $.30 per $100 assessed value property tax to fund the department.

"Operating as a membership-based fire department is no longer a suitable means for adequately funding fire departments," says Colvin. He continued in saying, "Our department currently serves 132 square miles and operates out of five stations. We have worked diligently to operate on a limited budget, but with only 30% of residents in our coverage area paying membership dues, we just have not been able to keep up with increasing costs of equipment and maintenance."

The department is citing the need to boost equipment and protective gear to minimum standards in order to increase firefighter safety.

"The personal protective gear that our firefighters wear is currently outdated, along with several safety features on our air packs," said Colvin.

The department is comprised of 40 volunteer firefighters who respond to calls in their coverage area within both Newton and McDonald Counties.

"We have volunteers willing to risk their safety to help others. It is our responsibility to make sure they have the proper equipment to do so safely," Colvin continued. He further mentioned that the department's aging truck fleet continues to be a financial strain. The department has 10 trucks ranging in age from a 1968 Tanker to the newest -- a 2009 Tanker.

The Stella Fire Department plans to host several community forums in order to share its current situation and to set forth a strategic plan.

In regard to taxes, Colvin stated, "We understand that taxes are not popular and there is always concern about the responsible way in which tax funds are handled. However, our detailed plan of action sets firefighter safety as the number one priority. Initial funding will update equipment and subsequent money will ensure our ability to provide emergency services into the future."

Colvin urged residents to attend the community forums planned for February and March and to reach out to any volunteer firefighter for information.

"We want to be transparent in our plans and intentions for the tax funds," he said. "We want all residents to be involved in their fire protection."

General News on 01/23/2020