Jack Teague made the 2020 Branson High School Wrestling Tournament one to remember.

After going 2-0 in the semifinals, the 160-pound McDonald County senior recorded a third-period pin of Isaac Shields of Carl Junction in the semifinals for his 100th win in his high school career to advance to the championship match.

In the finals, it took Teague just 1:24 to pin Andre Ridenhour of Rolla to claim the championship. What made the title that much more special is that it was Teague's first in his high school career after numerous seconds and other top-four finishes.

Teague was the only McDonald County wrestler to make the finals after Oscar Ortiz suffered an 8-7 loss to Karter Brink in the semifinals. Ortiz rebounded to pin Logan Rice of Bolivar in the third-place match.

McDonald County's only other medal came from Levi Smith at 120 pounds. The Mustang freshman took fourth place when he was forced to forfeit in the semifinals and third-place matches after getting sick following his pin of Hayden Crane of Neosho in the quarterfinals.

Other McDonald County results were Blaine Ortiz, 2-3, 106 pounds; Eh Doh Say, 2-3, 113 pounds; Cross Spencer, 0-5, 126 pounds; and McCoy Ikosia, 1-3, 220 pounds.

Teague improved his season record to 28-3, while Ortiz dropped to 27-4.

McDonald County was at Cassville on Jan. 21 before traveling to Springfield on Jan. 23 and to Nevada for the Big 8 Conference championships on Jan. 24.

Neosho won the team title with 294 points, followed by Monett in second with 252.5 and Smithville in third with 239.5. Rounding out the team results were Carl Junction with 215.5, Bolivar 202, Rolla 199.5, Marshfield 184.5, Cassville 146, Fulton 145.5, Union 125, Branson 114, Ozark 110, McDonald County 106, St. Genevieve 85, Fayetteville 77.5 and Reeds Spring 68.

Webb City

McDonald County claimed a 41-36 win over Webb City on Jan. 16 in a double dual at Neosho.

Picking up wins by pin for the Mustangs were Blaine Ortiz (106); Smith (120); Colter Vick (145); and Ikosia (285).

Winning by decision were Eh Doh Say (8-3, 113); Jordan Meador (12-2, 132); and, Oscar Ortiz (22-10, 138).

Teague won by forfeit at 160 pounds.

Neosho

Neosho claimed a 63-13 win over the Mustangs.

Winning by pin for the Mustangs was Teague (160). Smith claimed a 14-7 decision at 120 pounds. The Mustangs' other points came at 195 pounds, in which William Mitchell received a forfeit.

Ortiz lost for the second time this season to Kolton Sanders, dropping a 3-2 decision at 132 pounds.

