Sales tax receipts for September 2019, when compared to 2018 receipts for the same time period, show that McDonald County, Anderson and Noel experienced revenue increases across the board while Pineville and Southwest City saw scattered increases and decreases.

Sales tax receipts for September, distributed in October, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $142,322.89; $136,110.56; up $6,212.33

• Road and Bridge -- $142,323.09; $136,111.02; up $6,212.07

• Law Enforcement -- $142,323.16; $136,111.01; up $6,212.15

• Emergency Communication -- $134,453.11; $132,728.67; up $1,724.44

Pineville

• General Revenue -- $7,355.42; $9,766.67; down $2,411.25

• Capital Improvement -- $3,677.33; $4,883.06; down $1,205.33

• Consolidated City Use Tax -- $98,403.08; $8,568.53; up $89,834.55

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $17,912.62; $16,772.61; up $1,140.01

• Transportation -- $8,420.39; $7,793.86; up $626.53

Noel

• General Revenue -- $21,785.23; $18,606.39; up $3,178.84

• Transportation -- $9,470.79; $8,681.62; up $789.17

• Capital Improvement -- $8,169.35; $6,977.14; up $1,192.21

• Fire Protection -- $5,446.15; $4,638.78; up $807.37

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $12,116.10; $29,402.88; down $17,286.78

• Fire Protection -- $2,901.27; $7,217.84; down $4,316.57

• Capital Improvement -- $5,802.47; $14,435.65; down $8,633.18

• Local Option Use Tax -- $3,050.78; $3,242.25; down $191.47

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,497.77; $3,436.93; up $60.84

Goodman

• General Revenue -- At the time of publication, city officials were unable to provide this information.

General News on 01/23/2020