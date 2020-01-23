Several visitors were welcomed to Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday morning as the congregation gathered to worship. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and Tina Smith was celebrating a birthday. Special prayers were requested for many including Barbara Lett, Jerry Abercrombie, the Duane Kerr family, Ren, McKayla, Mike P., the Evans family, Mildred Easter, Kevin Sherman, Becky Johnson, Skip McKenna, Abby Lett's grandfather, Janet Chaney, Tom Cone and Linda Jarvis. Janice Moss expressed thanks and Dot Harner shared a praise.

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, the congregation was greeted by Mitchell Lett, who opened our service with prayer. Kim LeeMasters and Nathaniel were celebrating birthdays, and special prayers were requested for Melvin Carpenter and those in our congregation, including Shelley, Jerry, Eileen, Skip, Doug, Susan, Barbara, Zoe, Ann and Alesia.

Janet Chaney shared the devotional by reading "Blessed to be a Blessing," which was about our ability to be blessed by others and to be a blessing to others. Everyone needs a blessing. Janet thanked the church for its care, concern and prayer for each other and said, "You can't keep a promise until you give it away." 1 Peter 1:8 says, "Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and even though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy."

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Mitchell served as ushers. There was piano accompaniment from Karen Gardner, who played, "How Great Thou Art." Congregational hymns included "Come and Dine" and "Where the Soul Never Dies."

Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us a salvation message, "What If I'm Wrong," and read Matthew 27 about the crucifixion and death of Jesus. Matthew 27:54 says, "When the centurion and those with him, who were guarding Jesus, saw the earthquake and all that had happened, they were terrified and exclaimed, "Surely he was the Son of God!" Brother Mark said, "Until now the centurion had never thought, "Oh, no, what if I'm wrong?"

Brother Mark began the Sunday sermon by jokingly saying, he learned early on going to school that he wasn't very bright. "It is better to not be very bright and know it than to think you know it all.

Know-it-all's wear themselves out trying to prove they know it all." Brother Mark said, "It is hard to know it all," he laughed and said, "but Google does." In the scripture, Brother Mark said that the centurion thought he was doing what was right according to his opinion when he helped crucify Jesus. He found out he was wrong.

"Have you ever had an opinion that you have formed like that? Opinions run deep and they get rooted. You never get opinions out unless your heart gets soft. It's like pulling a thistle. You only get all the roots out when the ground is soft."

Brother Mark said the Roman centurion was very proud, very opinionated and very sure of being right. After Jesus had been taken before Pilate and taken away by the Roman soldiers, the centurion realized he had been wrong and got a knot in his stomach because he had just helped kill the Son of God.

Brother Mark asked, "Have you ever been wrong about something that you thought you were so right about and then all of a sudden you were wrong? People who think they know everything will always tell you what you should do or believe or what to not do or believe. But your life is between you and God. If you have to do something that you are unsure of, before making a decision, ask God about it. Seek Him first. Don't believe others. You have God's word in your hands. If you don't know if you believe in God or not, ask Him to show Himself to you. God rewards those who diligently seek Him. Do you get a knot in your stomach like the centurion? Do you know you are saved? There is nothing greater than to ask God to forgive you of your sins."

Our hymn of invitation was "Where He Leads Me," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We welcome you to the morning worship service at 11 a.m., and Sunday school which begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

