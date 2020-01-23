RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Amanda (left) and Scott Roberts are pictured outside the new home of Mustang Bistro on South Highway 59 in Anderson on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

A new sandwich and coffee shop is coming soon to Anderson.

Amanda and Scott Roberts are opening Mustang Bistro at 216 South Highway 59, just across Highway 59 from Anderson City Hall.

The small building has wood trim and metal siding on the outside with a wooden porch. On the inside, it looks like a log cabin. Since purchasing the building in late November, the couple has been working hard to get it ready for customers.

They restained the wood on the outside, refinished the floors inside and built a main counter out of cedar all on their own. They had some help in updating the electricity and plumbing.

"We like to do that kind of thing," Amanda said of the work. "It makes it feel like it's ours and we can be proud. We know our limitations and when we need to get help but, otherwise, why not do it ourselves!"

The building actually used to be someone's deer camp, Amanda said. There were bedrooms inside that the new owners gutted. Before it was a deer camp, long ago, it used to be a smoke shop, she said.

Amanda said they wanted to open a restaurant because "it's something that has interested us and we're ready for a change of pace. We saw an opportunity here and thought it would be a good addition to the county and something that people would like."

The menu will include grilled paninis in varieties that hopefully appeal to everyone, such as grilled ham and cheese, Amanda said, as well as selections like turkey-bacon-avocado and Italian. Sandwiches will be served on artisan bread like ciabatta. Each day will bring a different soup, such as potato, broccoli cheddar or chicken enchilada. They will also serve breakfast sandwiches and espresso drinks, such as lattes, Americanos, mochas and cappuccinos. They will have a few baked goods, such as muffins in the mornings and cookies.

They decided to start small, they said.

"We figured we could always expand the menu," Scott said.

Amanda added, "We would love to use local produce when summer rolls around."

They are hoping to use as many local suppliers as possible.

"There are a couple of coffee bean roasters we're looking into," Scott said. Amanda said she is talking to Copper Canyon in Springfield; Onyx in Rogers, Ark.; and Coffee City USA in Texas. Scott said they will buy whole beans and grind them on site.

Also, McDonald County High School art teacher Theresa Walthall is making pottery mugs for the restaurant. They will be red and black, Amanda said.

"Keep it local, keep it about the county, get the schools involved," Scott said.

The couple plans to open Mustang Bistro in early February. Hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

01/23/2020