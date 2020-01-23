The McDonald County seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball teams both lost their first game of the season last week.

The eighth grade was 3-0 before Mount Vernon claimed a 31-24 win on Jan. 17 to knock the Mustangs from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Toby Moore scored 11 points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Sam Barton with nine points and Josh Pacheco and Cooper Sprenkle with two each.

McDonald County rebounded with a 28-19 win in the B game.

Jorden Schloz led a balanced Mustang scoring attack with seven points. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Huston Porter with five points, Cory Tuttle and Luke Jones with four each, Jayce Hitt and Devin Stone with three each and Alex Jones with two.

McDonald County opened the week with a 39-12 win on Jan. 14 at East Newton. McDonald County led just 8-7 at the end of the first quarter before stretching the margin to 16-8 at halftime.

Destyn Dowd led McDonald County with 19 points, followed by Moore, Pacheco and Tucker Walters with six points each and Barton with two.

McDonald County added an 11-7 win in the B game. Hitt scored four points to lead McDonald County, followed by Scholz with three and Tuttle and Sprenkle with two each.

McDonald County followed that win with a 34-26 win on Jan. 14 at Nevada.

Dowd scored 13 points and Moore had nine to lead the Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Pacheco with four points, Barton and Walters with three each and Sprenkle two.

McDonald County trimmed the Tigers 22-21 in the B game.

Hitt scored nine points to lead the Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Tuttle with five points, Luke Jones with three, Porter and Pacheco two each and Alex Jones one.

Seventh Grade

The seventh graders rebounded with wins over East Newton and Mount Vernon after sustaining their only loss of the season against Nevada to start the week.

Against Mount Vernon, McDonald County claimed a 46-29 decision behind 24 points from Holten Keith and 14 from Johnny Miller. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Angel Moreno with four points and Trey Hardin and Randall Bice with two each.

Mount Vernon avoided a sweep with a 32-24 win in the B game.

Kylian Gottfried scored eight points and Anthony D'Amico had six to lead McDonald County, followed by Peyton O'Neil and Logan Myrick with three each and Hayden Lett and Tim Pagel with two each.

Keith scored 18 points to lead McDonald County to a 38-12 win over East Newton. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Moreno with eight points, Hardin and Adrian Silvester four each and Miller and Jarrett McCool two each.

East Newton earned a split with a 17-15 win in the B game. McDonald County scoring was O'Neil with five points, D'Amico and Lett with three each, and Myrick and Braden Thomas with two each.

Nevada handed McDonald County seventh grade A team its only loss of the season by claiming a 37-34 decision.

Keith scored 26 points, Bice had six and D.J. Jack two to account for the McDonald County scoring.

McDonald County avoided a sweep with a 23-18 win in the B game.

Miller scored 12 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Lett with six points, D'Amico with four and Gottfried with three.

Both A teams are 3-1 heading into their Jan. 21 games at Neosho. McDonald County returns home to host Seneca on Jan. 24.

