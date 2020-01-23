The Noel Marshal's Office is making a dent in crime.

Marshal Randy Wilson said the Marshal's Office continues to see an extremely high amount of incidents, ending the year with 2,181 cases.

The office should record about 150 to 200 cases by month's end, he told those in attendance at the Jan. 16 Noel City Council meeting.

"(And) we are seeing people go to jail," he said. "We are seeing several drug houses leaving town."

Wilson said suspects tried to burglarize a residence on a recent Monday night, then returned on Tuesday morning to finish the job.

McDonald County Sheriff's Office deputies and Fire Chief Brandon Barrett accompanied Wilson. The group was able to apprehend both suspects, return the stolen goods and see the suspects land in jail, he said.

Noel Mayor Lewis Davis said the marshal and his staff have been doing "an exceptional job."

"We're slowly making the druggies and thieves know they're not welcome," Davis said.

Wilson said efforts will continue to clean up the town.

"We will continue to make the city better and more prosperous."

