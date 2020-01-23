On Saturday, Feb. 29, the McDonald County Schools Foundation will host its seventh annual Heart of Education Banquet at McDonald County High School. The purposes of this event are to showcase McDonald County student and staff achievements, to publicize and raise funds to support the mission of the foundation and to honor the Heart of Education Award recipients.

The 2020 Heart of Education Award recipients are Alice and the late Ted Snodgrass. Ted and Alice each served 14 years in the McDonald County School district. Ted's first post in McDonald County was as principal at Pineville Elementary and junior high athletic director. After five years, he moved to Anderson Middle School as principal. He said he would always remember being the last principal in the old building and the first in the new building! When his Missouri National Guard duties pulled him away a second time, Ted retired. Alice had previously taught FACS for 19 years in central Missouri schools but welcomed the opportunity to use her library media certificate at McDonald County High School. The library put her in contact with all the students and staff, which was her goal in changing her career focus.

Changing state library standards and the ever-increasing use of technology in the media center marked her tenure in the district. Both Ted and Alice were active in many community organizations. Ted passed in 2015, but Alice's family continues to grow: Amanda and her husband Brian Judy have two children, Lexi and Matthew in Carl Junction. Robert and his wife Anna, live in Springfield. Chosen son, Mike Tripp resides in Austin, Texas, with his wife Chasity. Both young men are 2003 graduates of McDonald County High School. Alice reflects that "both personally and professionally, McDonald County has been the most fulfilling time in our lives!"

The McDonald County Schools Foundation has been funding scholarships and granting teacher classroom initiatives since 2008. In the spring of 2019, the foundation funded $25,000 in scholarships. During the fall semester of 2019, the foundation provided funds in excess of $25,000 for classroom grants, professional development, and technology.

In addition to honoring the Snodgrasses, the evening will feature a student showcase of displays and performances from a variety of student programs. The student showcase will open at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6:15 p.m. Complimentary appetizers will be provided by the MCHS culinary program, ProStart. The dinner will be served by Timbered-In Catering.

Tickets are $30 each. Sponsorship cost is $300 and includes eight complimentary dinners. Individual tickets or sponsorships may be purchased at McDonald County School's central office, Mustang Drug, Waco Title, or Cornerstone Bank in Southwest City or through the foundation. Ticket sales must be final by Thursday, Feb. 20, with Saturday, March 7, as the inclement weather backup date for the banquet.

For more information, contact Gary Wasson at 417-223-4896.

Community on 01/23/2020