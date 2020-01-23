The Goodman City Council is looking at ways to save money and one of those could include moving court operations to Pineville.

Council members said the move could save at least $5,000 each year.

Officials said the city spent $18,563.67 last year to operate the court, but that the court only brought in $12,888.63 in revenue.

Moving the court to the existing Pineville court would still cost the city of Goodman, officials said. Pineville officials said they would charge Goodman officials $1,075 a month to hold the court there.

City council members are looking at whittling down the expenses in several areas. City council member Beth Hallmark said the city spent $16,000 last year in overtime and personal time off for city employees.

She also believes that the city could save a sizable chunk by moving court operations to Pineville.

City council members said on Jan. 13 they will continue to look at that change but did not vote to immediately move operations.

As the council reconvened after a closed session, newly appointed mayor J.R. Fisher said the council discussed city clerk Karla McNorton's resignation, filling her position, and making a decision about moving the court.

When the idea was first discussed on Jan. 7, Goodman Judge Clyde Davidson told those in attendance that Goodman officials already had approached him about the possible change. He expressed his concern about knowing a decision by filing deadline time. If the council decided to move ahead with the change, he wouldn't file by Jan. 17 to have his name on the ballot in April.

A Goodman resident said she was concerned about elderly people having to travel to Pineville to have their day in court that could be taken care of there in Goodman.

During the Jan. 13 meeting, Davidson again questioned the council if a decision had been made. Council members first told Davidson they would let him know by the next day. After concluding the closed session, however, members said they agreed to explore the idea, but that the move wouldn't be immediate. They said Davidson could file for the position by that coming Friday, Jan. 17. His position and name will be on the ballot in April.

Davidson has served as judge since 2004, running every two years without any opposition, he said while city council members met during the closed session.

Davidson is considered a non-lawyer judge who can serve in certain classes of municipalities.

He is required to earn 15 continuing credits each year, taking those during a municipal conference at the Lake of the Ozarks.

General News on 01/23/2020