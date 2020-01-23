Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Jenifer McGonigal vs. Benjamin McGonigal Sr. Judgment of dissolution.

Christopher L. Mick vs. Lisa K. Mick. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Kent Leon Dreyer. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Mark A. Dutra. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Joel Gaona Soto. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Nicole Lindsay Groh. Sell/purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in this state without transferring certificate of ownership. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Mylie S. Hughes. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Caitlin B. Parker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Mark E. Tillman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Second Round LLC vs. Sarah Link. Breach of contract.

Jerry Davis vs. Robert Dalton. Small claims over $100.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Tamra Roller. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Paul Hignite. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sheila Cornell. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jonathan Compion. Suit on account.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Joshua James. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Charlene Stansberry. Contract/account (bulk).

Midland Funding LLC vs. Charles Cook. Suit on account.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Melisa Kinney. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gene Haynes. Suit on account.

KTre Holdings LLP vs. David A. Clear et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Gary D. Sexton. Passing bad check.

Asawo Luhk. DWI -- alcohol, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Crystal Eby. Passing bad check.

Marion Armstrong. Passing bad check.

Ahmed A.H. Sharif. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Travis R. Buchele. Passing bad check.

Vanessa M. Ogle. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Torionne E. Williams. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody Gaylien Parsons. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load.

Felonies:

David Yates. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Johnathan W. Ervin. Passing bad check.

Jamison S. Pryor. Passing bad check.

Floyd W. Smith. Passing bad check.

Stephen Hayes. DWI -- alcohol.

Shawnya Fisher. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Austin J. Bond. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Brian W. Winters. Property damage and theft/stealing.

Troy M. McClain. Property damage and theft/stealing.

Roy L. Bumstead. Property damage and theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gene Haynes. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals LLC vs. Julie Hilton et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jeffrey A. Overstreet. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Darner Solomon. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Tracee D. White. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jennifer Willer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Dillan Eugene Bagby. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Brian V. Biehler. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Mark A. Dutra. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Kristen D. Gilman. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Nicole Lindsay Groh. Car/motorcycle/truck under $18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $235.50.

Lee M. Hankins. Violation of order of protection for adult. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Marsha E. King. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Jose Antonio Luevano. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Timothy L. O'Brien. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Brittney Nicole Mapp. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Andrea Otero. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Cody Gaylien Parsons. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Gadiandy Rubio. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Billy Shane Testerman. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $379.50.

Gabriel Villanueva. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Felonies:

Mikel D. Britton. Tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop -- by fleeing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Joann Cope. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Franklin D. Evans. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Zachariah J. Thompson. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Ryan Ware. Attempted robbery. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

