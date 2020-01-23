An article promoting the upcoming Annual Business Expo, Health Fair and Family Fun Day in last week's edition included an incorrect date for the event.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the McDonald County High School in Anderson.

Admission to the event is free.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce will host the event, which will feature booths by local businesses and non-profit organizations.

For more information about the expo, or to reserve a booth space, email info@mcdonaldcountychamber.org.

