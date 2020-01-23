This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 5

Heather Ann Heizman, 30, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Jessica Kaitlin Thompson, 26, Rogers, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit

Jan. 6

Jesse Eugene Dunn, 34, Merriam Woods, Mo., delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Eric Vaughn Embrey, 48, Anderson, peace disturbance

Thomas Edward Fox, 34, no address given, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop -- by fleeing

Brandy Diane Laughard, 40, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

John Robert Reyes, 31, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

James Robinson, 40, Lanagan, passing bad check

Jan. 7

Angelo Jaime Burgos, 24, Noel, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing

Sharon Faye Cullinan, 57, Willard, Mo., disorderly conduct

Roberto Edward Ramirez, 23, Noel, forgery, probation violation, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing

Jan. 8

Cesar Acevedo-Villanueva, 33, no address given, domestic assault

Maria Dawn Cervantes, 38, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Raymond Evans Jr., 31, Goodman, disorderly conduct

Austin Kane McMaster, 21, Springfield, domestic assault and tampering with motor vehicle

Jan. 9

Aaron Scott Colvard, 28, Lanagan, peace disturbance

Jeffery Alan Howard, 36, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Robert Frank Mann III, 62, Pineville, harassment

Jan. 10

Maria Doreen Clarkson, 42, Stella, trespassing

Harold Leon Milliken, 47, Stella, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Dylan Reece, 17, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child

Sergio Santillian, 22, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jan. 11

Micaela Michelle Davies, 45, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Lee Michael Hankins, 38, Newalla, Okla., violation of order of protection for adult

Skylar Ashton Petit-Cotton, 18, Powell, obstructing police

