This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 5
Heather Ann Heizman, 30, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Jessica Kaitlin Thompson, 26, Rogers, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit
Jan. 6
Jesse Eugene Dunn, 34, Merriam Woods, Mo., delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Eric Vaughn Embrey, 48, Anderson, peace disturbance
Thomas Edward Fox, 34, no address given, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop -- by fleeing
Brandy Diane Laughard, 40, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
John Robert Reyes, 31, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
James Robinson, 40, Lanagan, passing bad check
Jan. 7
Angelo Jaime Burgos, 24, Noel, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing
Sharon Faye Cullinan, 57, Willard, Mo., disorderly conduct
Roberto Edward Ramirez, 23, Noel, forgery, probation violation, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing
Jan. 8
Cesar Acevedo-Villanueva, 33, no address given, domestic assault
Maria Dawn Cervantes, 38, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Raymond Evans Jr., 31, Goodman, disorderly conduct
Austin Kane McMaster, 21, Springfield, domestic assault and tampering with motor vehicle
Jan. 9
Aaron Scott Colvard, 28, Lanagan, peace disturbance
Jeffery Alan Howard, 36, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Robert Frank Mann III, 62, Pineville, harassment
Jan. 10
Maria Doreen Clarkson, 42, Stella, trespassing
Harold Leon Milliken, 47, Stella, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Dylan Reece, 17, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child
Sergio Santillian, 22, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Jan. 11
Micaela Michelle Davies, 45, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Lee Michael Hankins, 38, Newalla, Okla., violation of order of protection for adult
Skylar Ashton Petit-Cotton, 18, Powell, obstructing police
