Several visitors were welcomed to Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday morning as the congregation gathered to worship. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and Tina Smith was celebrating a birthday. Special prayers were requested for many including Barbara Lett, Jerry Abercrombie, the Duane Kerr family, Ren, McKayla, Mike P., the Evans family, Mildred Easter, Kevin Sherman, Becky Johnson, Skip McKenna, Abby Lett's grandfather, Janet Chaney, Tom Cone and Linda Jarvis. Janice Moss expressed thanks and Dot Harner shared a praise.

After a day of winter, it was good to see the sunshine as everyone gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were greeted by Doug Cory, who expressed thanks from the Johnson family. Prayers of good health were requested for those in our congregation, Jerry, Susan, Dell, Abby, Renae, Janet, Alesia, Skip, Thu and Becky and others. including Barbara Lett, Gene Hall, Betty Neely family, Syliva and Mike.

Jeanette Easter shared reading a devotional, "Come to Me For Understanding," about going to Jesus for He knows us better than anyone in time of need. Scripture was from Psalm 139:1-4 and Joshua 1:5.

Wayne Holly led the congregation in singing "Heavenly Sunlight" and "He Touched Me," with Susan Cory at the piano. Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as ushers and collected the offering.

"The Gift of Grace" was the title of Sunday's message as Brother Mark Hall talked about two kinds of grace. God's grace and our grace that God gives us to show to others. He read 2 Peter 1:1-2 where Peter writes to the church, "To those who have obtained like precious faith with us by the righteousness of our God and Savior Jesus Christ. Grace and peace be multiplied to you in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord."

Brother Mark said, "We talk about grace in our church all the time, but what does it look like and what does it look like when shown?" As a portrayal, Brother Mark has some in the congregation participate in a humorous skit featuring Mean Mike, Sister Bertha Better than you, the deacon of the first church of the better off and grace which works when words fail. He told us that grace is power not just pardon. "God gives us grace to share. The more we share grace, the more grace we receive from God. We need more grace and peace in the world. Nonbelievers believe Christians already have grace and peace. We do, but do we use it or extend it to others? God gives us grace, but do we pass it on?"

Brother Mark talked about the answers to questions about grace. Where does it come from? 2 Timothy 1:8-9 tells us grace comes from God through Jesus Christ. Hebrews 4:16 says, "Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need." What is grace as it pertains to God? Ephesian 1:7 says, "In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace." Brother Mark told us that when we became righteous, Jesus Christ paid for our grace. "We can't earn it. He paid for it on the cross. We gained righteousness at Christ's expense." Do we all get the same amount of grace? Ephesians 4:7 tells us, "No, but to each one of us grace was given according to the measure of Christ's gift." James 4:6 says "But He gives more grace, therefore He says, "God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble."

What do we do with God's grace when we get it? Brother Mark read 2 Corinthians 8:1-7 and said, "Grace is all about giving it. It's about sharing it. The more we get, the more we have to share. You have to share it to get more. As Christians, we must humble ourselves to get grace. We will never be more like Jesus than when we are showing grace to others. It is free to us. What do others have to do to deserve ours? God gives it to us, but do we make others earn ours? If we don't give grace, it is probably because we have forgotten the grace that we get. When we become unaware of our sin, we forget the value of the grace we have been given. We must humble ourselves for grace to abound. Pride can kill grace. Grace is not just a prayer before a meal, but it is a way of life. The power of grace for a Christian is to be able to show grace to the unlovely and the unlovable. God's grace is unmerited favor. Our grace is undeserved kindness. When God's people are full of grace, God's church will be full of God's people. It will be a grace factory. The more we give, the more we get."

In closing, Brother Mark read 2 Peter 2-3 and Hebrews 4:16 again and said, "Grace and peace are the two greatest things we can get and give. We can't out-give God. You won't have grace until you receive God's. Grace is power, not just pardon. Your worst days are never so bad that you are beyond the reach of God's grace. And your best days are never so good that you are beyond the need of God's grace. And you will never be more like Jesus than when you are showing grace to others. What did you do to deserve God's grace? What do others have to do to deserve ours?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Leave It There," and Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to share in the study of God's word in Sunday school which begins at 10 a.m. and the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 01/16/2020