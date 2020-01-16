Nova Elaine Butler

May 16, 1952

Jan. 7, 2020

Nova Elaine Butler, 67, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born in Oklahoma City to J.W. and Nadine Butler (Martin) on May 16, 1952. She married Bob Christerson in 1970 and to this union one son was born. In 1976, she married Jim Payne and together they had one daughter. They bought land west of Anderson and moved from Springfield in 1990, where they worked their property for farming and raising rabbits. She was an LPN and worked for several healthcare providers. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Payne; her son, Michael Don Christerson.

Survivors include a daughter, Jamie Lea (Payne) Spurgeon (Toby) of Goodman; her late son Michael's children, who considered her mom, Shelby Hunter Christerson of Sedalia, Stormy Dawn (Christerson) Greathouse (Spencer) of Bolivar, Spencer Cameron Christerson of Joplin; four sisters, Jeanene Mathia (Jim), Marcella Wasson, Susan Talley (Jerry), Debbie Smith; and three grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Crosswired Cowboy Church in Grove, Okla., with Pastor Russell Brisco officiating. Burial followed at New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Nichole Dawn Cantrell

Aug. 1, 1982

Jan. 6, 2020

Nichole Dawn Cantrell, 37, of Anderson, Mo., died suddenly Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Aug. 1, 1982, in Gravette, Ark., to Calvin and Rhonda (Marrs) Cantrell. She was raised in Anderson and was a lifelong area resident. She was a homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren, country music and going dirt roading. She attended worship services at Mountain Movers Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Addison Cantrell.

She is survived by her two children, Ashley Reece and fiancé Tyler Stidham, and Austin Reece; her fiancé, Jason McAdams Sr.; three stepchildren, Jason McAdams Jr., Cierra McAdams and Jarin McAdams; two grandchildren; her parents, Calvin Cantrell of Anderson and Rhonda Gandy and husband Danny of Grove, Okla.; a sister, Monica Ortiz (Bobby) of Jane; and paternal grandparents, Gene and Peggy Cantrell of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Cecil Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Nancy E. O'Neal

July 13, 1946

Jan. 10, 2020

Nancy Ellen O'Neal, 73, of Kimball Township, Mich., died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Regency on the Lake.

She was born July 13, 1946, in Rogers, Ark. Her husband, Danny E. O'Neal, preceded her in death on Feb.12, 1996. She worked for Sunbeam and Walmart Corporations. She also was a Certified Nurse's Aide with CENA.

She is survived by a son, Daniel Charles (Kathy) O'Neal of Otsego, Minn.; a daughter, Sherrie (Jeff) Royce of Kimball; four grandchildren, Connor and Erin O'Neal and Jeffrey and Garrett Royce; three brothers, Russel (Sharon) Thompson of Arizona; Raymond (Betty) Thompson of Pineville, Wendell Thompson of Anderson; and a sister, Francis (Albert) Billings of Warrensburg, Mo.

A memorial service will be held in May in First Christian Church, Anderson, Mo.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 311 Jefferson St., Anderson, MO 64831, or Regency on the Lake.

Pollock-Randall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

