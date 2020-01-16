RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Oscar Ortiz was honored during the Kinloch Classic wrestling tournament held Jan. 3-4 at Parkview High School in Springfield for winning the 150th match of his high school career. Ortiz is on pace to break the school's all-time record for wins of 168 set by Jordan Moffett (2010-2013).

On his way to winning a championship at the Kinloch Classic on the first weekend in January, McDonald County's Oscar Ortiz joined some impressive company.

In his final pool match, Ortiz had one of his toughest matches in the two-day tournament, including his 5-2 win over top-rated Zach Fennbel of Rolla.

Trailing in the third period, Ortiz rallied for a 9-8 win over Cole Harrell of Columbia Hickman. Not only did the win key Ortiz's run to the title, but it was his 150th win of his career at McDonald County High School. He went on to record wins in the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match to give him 153 wins.

Ortiz joins Nathan Anderson (2004-2007), Jake Gerow (2015-2018) and Jordan Moffett (2010-2013) as the only MCHS wrestlers to join the 150 club.

"After I won state when I was a sophomore, I needed another goal," Ortiz said. "I knew I wanted to do something I would be remembered for and to set records. I strive to do my best on and off the mat."

Ortiz is now chasing Moffett's all-time school record of 168 wins. With another 25-30 matches left in his senior season, Ortiz seems a lock to break the record, barring any injuries.

Josh Factor has coached Ortiz all four years he has been at MCHS. He said Ortiz is not just focused on setting that record, but avenging some losses from earlier this season and winning his second state title.

"It is a huge accomplishment for a high school wrestler to reach the century mark and earn 100 career wins," Factor said. "But to earn 150 wins is what separates the good from the best. As much as we push our wrestlers to set goals and break records, what it really amounts to is the opportunity. The coaching staff tries not to make it about wins and losses, but rather getting our wrestlers to go out there and wrestle to the best of their ability and understand the process of what it takes to be a champion. That is something Oscar understands after becoming our first state champion. The real test for him is can he get his second this year. Oscar wrestles his best at state. When he does get beat, he just works harder the next practice. That's the process of becoming a champion."

Ortiz says he wants his legacy to include his giving back to the sport that has made him a champion.

"It will be a big accomplishment to break the school record," Ortiz said. "I just have to keep working hard. I want to be an influence on our youth and hope that someone will be able to break my records someday. I also want to thank my coaches and my family for the opportunity they have made for me."

Ortiz may have a chance to avenge one of his losses from earlier in the season, when the Mustangs face Neosho and Webb City on Jan. 16. Neosho's Kolton Sanders claimed a 4-3 win over Ortiz in December at the Neosho tournament.

The Mustangs then travel to the Branson tournament on Jan. 18, where Ortiz will seek his second tournament title of the season.

