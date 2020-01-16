MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS On Tuesday evening, Mayor David Blake (left) presented Peyton Moebius and Robbie Reece (center) with certificates of appreciation for their brave acts during a recent altercation between a detained suspect and officer Rafael Ramirez. Police Chief Bud Gow (right) also awarded Ramirez with a purple heart for his injury received during the line-of-duty.

Thanks to the courage and quick action of community members, an aggressive man was taken into custody following an officer-involved altercation at the Conoco Station in Southwest City.

During the course of his shift on Dec. 28, Conoco employee Peyton Moebius said he noticed an individual, later identified as Jacob Whitehill, propositioning customers for a ride. He said Whitehill went on to use the store's phone to call 911 multiple times in an attempt to secure a ride.

Officer Rafael Ramirez was dispatched and arrived shortly after 6 p.m. He informed Whitehill that 911 is reserved for emergencies and, at a store supervisor's request, instructed Whitehill to leave the premises or face arrest.

According to Moebius, upon Whitehill's refusal to comply, Ramirez attempted to handcuff him and chaos erupted.

"The dude started scuffling out of it and then they shuffled a bit," Moebius said.

When Ramirez was toppled into an ice cream machine, Moebius said he had to get involved. He said he grabbed Whitehill, took him to the ground and secured him in a headlock while Ramirez attempted to taze the suspect. The tazer deployed and connected with Whitehill and Moebius, who was holding him down.

According to Chief Bud Gow, who has reviewed the footage, the pair went on to separate, sliding across the floor soaked from spilled and broken liquor bottles. Whitehill then assaulted both men with a glass bottle to the face and head until the bottle busted. Whitehill went on to dart toward a display case holding knives and brandished two blades, attempting to lunge at Moebius and Ramirez before retreating behind the register.

Moebius said Robbie Reece then procured a bottle of Mountain Dew and provided Whitehill with an ultimatum -- be beaten with the bottle or release the knives. Whitehill unhanded the weapons and Reece quickly pushed them out of reach.

At this point, Ramirez unholstered his weapon and cornered Whitehill until an assisting agency arrived.

"I stepped in because I grew up in this small town and everyone knows everyone. This community is like a big family and I'm a big family man," he said. "When I got involved, it was to assist the officer in detaining the perp and to help protect my family from harm coming to them ... And I'll be damned if I'm there when anyone in this family gets harmed," Moebius said.

"Would I do it again? Yes -- any day of the week. I hope anyone with a heart and mind, seeing the situation, would be kind enough to step in and give a helping hand," Moebius said.

During the altercation, Moebius cut his hand on a shard of broken glass, requiring 13 stitches, and Ramirez received a concussion and broke a bone behind his ear.

On Tuesday evening, Ramirez was awarded a purple heart from Police Chief Bud Gow for his injury in the line of duty, and Mayor David Blake awarded Moebius and Reece with certificates of appreciation from Southwest City.

