Betty Wood to R & J Johnston Family LLC. L.L. Barnes 1st Addition. Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Stanley Duggar and Janice Duggar to Seth L. Vanstory. C.L. Bowler. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Beth Earnest Trentham, Margy Earnest Kincy, William Thomas Earnest, Ellen Earnest Hoofard and Mary Katherine Earnest to Levi B. Cavender and Mackenzi Hargrove. Patterson Heights Sub-division. Blk. 15, Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Seventeen Plus LLC to Zerek Zumwalt and Jessica Zumwalt. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Leonardo Angeles to Dgog Noel, Mo. LLC. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Harmon & St. Clair Addition. Lot 56 through Lot 58. McDonald County, Mo.

Miguel A. Lorenzo and Lised Y. Solano to Zenaida Cruz Cosme and Jose Juan Solano. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jerry W. Jackson and Reda Jackson to Red Jackson, Randy L. Jackson and Jerry W. Jackson. Lazy Acres. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Winifred I. Smith to Robert C. Smith. Country Club Estates Sub-division. Blk. 3, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Carolyn M. McElley and William E. McElley to Jerome H. Stoudt and Christie J. Stoudt. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas Terrell and Judith Terrell to Baker Property Management Inc. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

George Clark to Timothy Clark. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Frances C. Sutton and Connie Paulson, deceased, to Dane A. Paulson and Andrew D. Paulson. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Andrew D. Paulson and Connie Paulson, deceased, to Andrew D. Paulson and Dane A. Paulson. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Lew Enterprises LLC to Seventeen Plus LLC. C.L. Bowler. Lot 45. McDonald County, Mo.

Jason Hurless and Bonnie Hurless to G.A. Ranch LLC. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Randall Brendel and Valeria Brendel to Emily Mundwiller and Kurt Mundwiller. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 01/16/2020