The Anderson Police Department will be hosting the inaugural neighborhood watch meeting this weekend. Citizens concerned with community safety and individuals interested in becoming involved are encouraged to attend.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Old 71 Community Room, across from Pit Stop in Anderson.
Those with questions can contact Chris Sutherland at the Anderson Police Department.General News on 01/16/2020
Print Headline: Inaugural Neighborhood Watch Meeting Set Jan. 18
